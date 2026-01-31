Jhulan Goswami Summoned Under SIR Over Father’s Name Discrepancy

Jhulan Goswami and her siblings were summoned under SIR due to differing entries of their father’s name in official records.
The hearing was held on January 27, with Goswami resolving the issue remotely while her siblings appeared in person.
The Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of targeting Goswami, calling the move humiliating and unjust.
Former India women’s cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami has been summoned for a hearing under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process over a discrepancy in her father’s name, according to PTI.
According to PTI, the notice was issued to Goswami and her two siblings after officials found that their father’s name appeared as “Nishith Ranjan Goswami” in some documents and as “Nishith Goswami” in others. An official said the discrepancy prompted the hearing under the SIR process.
PTI reported that the hearing was scheduled for January 27. Goswami was not required to appear in person and addressed the matter from her residence, while her two siblings attended the hearing at a local school, the official said.
Goswami, a former fast bowler, represented India in 12 Tests, 204 One Day Internationals and 68 T20 internationals during her career.
The issue drew a sharp political response, with the Trinamool Congress accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of targeting a national sports figure. Reported PTI, the TMC referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2017 remarks hailing Goswami as “India’s pride”.
In a post on X, the party said: “The same icon is now being dragged to prove whether she is even Indian over a petty discrepancy in her father’s name”. It added, “Exploit our heroes for photo-ops, then subject them to humiliation, suspicion, and state-sponsored indignity.”
According to PTI, the TMC further said that “a party that doubts Jhulan Goswami’s citizenship has forfeited all moral authority”.
(With inputs from PTI)