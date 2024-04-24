Elections

Arunachal Pradesh: 74 Percent Turnout In Repolling Ordered After News Of Violence

According to an official, the repolling was necessitated following reports of violence, including damage to electronic voting machines (EVMs), during the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state on April 19.

PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

During repolling conducted at eight polling stations across four assembly constituencies of Arunachal Pradeshat on Wednesday, an estimated seventy-four per cent voter turnout was recorded amid elaborate security arrangements, an election official said.

According to the officials, the total number of registered voters was 4,469 in the eight polling stations where voting began at 6 am and ended at 2 pm.

Repolling ordered after reports of violence

The repolling was necessitated following reports of violence, including damage to electronic voting machines (EVMs), during the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state on April 19, the official said.

The Election Commission had ordered repolling in Sario under the Bameng assembly constituency in East Kameng district, Longte Loth in the Nyapin segment in Kurung Kumey, and Bogne and Molom booths under the Rumgong seat in Siang. Dingser, Bogiya Siyum, Jimbari and Lengi under the Nacho constituency in Upper Subansiri were also on the list of booths where repolling was carried out, Chief Electoral Officer Pawan Kumar Sain said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Tawang district, Friday, April 19, 2024 - PTI
Arunachal Pradesh: EC Orders Repoll In 8 Polling Stations Over Violence, EVM Damage

BY Outlook Web Desk

"For these eight polling stations, we had extensive deployment of security personnel and we will ensure that this time, if something happens or if anybody tries to snatch or touch the EVMs unlawfully, strict action will be initiated," he said.

An estimated 82.71 per cent of the total 8,92,694 voters had exercised their franchise on April 19 to elect 50 MLAs for the 60-member assembly in the northeastern state.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar | - PTI
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule

BY Outlook Web Desk

The ruling BJP has already won ten assembly seats unopposed. The turnout in the Lok Sabha polls in the state was recorded at 77.51 per cent.

Counting of votes for assembly elections would be held on June 2, while that of Lok Sabha polls would be on June 4.

