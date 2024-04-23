Amit Shah’s ‘Corruption’ Jibe At TMC, Says ‘Mamata Banerjee’s Goons Will Be Straightened’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Congress and TMC supremo “do not have the guts to touch” the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He said all persecuted Hindus from neighbouring countries will get citizenship under CAA.
During his rally at Karandighi in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district, he said the West Bengal Chief Minister cannot stop infiltration into the border state.
"Can Mamata Banerjee stop infiltration? She cannot. Only (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji can stop infiltration," he was quoted as saying.
"You gave us 18 seats last time. Modiji gave Ram Mandir. Give us 35 seats this time, we will stop infiltration," he added.
He also referred to the Sandeshkhali row. "In Sandeshkhali, Mamata Banerjee allowed women to be tortured so that her votebank is not affected. The High Court intervened and today the accused are in jail," Shah said.
Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district has been the talking point this election session among the political parties. In Sandeshkhali, TMC leader Shahjahan and his aides were accused of land grab, extortion and sexual harassment.
Shah also talked about the Calcutta High Court's recent order scrapping about 25,000 appointments of government school staff over alleged irregularities. "Rs 10 lakh to 15 lakh were paid for each job. 51 crore rupees were recovered from (former Bengal minister) Partha Chatterjee's home," he was quoted as saying.
He added, "Mamata Banerjee came to power on the slogan of Maa, Maati, Manush. In Sandeshkhali, Maa was tortured, Maati was given to Bangladeshi infiltrators and Manush have been suffering due to corruption," Shah said.
He added, "Vote for BJP and Mamata Banerjee's goondas will be hung upside down and straightened.”
"Look at TMC leaders' houses. Those who stayed in thatched roof houses today own four-storeyed houses, roam around in cars. This is your money,” he added.
He also promised the Centre will set up an AIIMS in north Bengal if the Narendra Modi-led BJP returns to power.