'Aaj Bharat Ghar Mein Ghus Ke Marta Hain': PM Modi Speaks Of India Tackling Terror During Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared with pride that under the Bharatiya Janata Party rule, tackling of terror by India has evolved when compared to the previous Congress regime as he said, "Today, India doesn’t send dossiers. Aaj Bharat ghar mein ghus ke marta hai."
Speaking at an election rally in Maharashtra's Latur, PM Modi explained that unlike the earlier times India doesn't send dossiers to fight the terrorists but kill then in their own turfs.
Modi then added, “During the Congress regime, the news headlines were of India handing over another dossier to Pakistan about terror activities. Some of our friends in media used to clap after any such dossier was sent."
PM Modi mentioned that before 2014, there were announcements cautioning about unattended objects across the country, 24 hours a day, in key locations.
He questioned where these unattended objects had gone after he became Prime Minister.
PM Modi noted that newspapers used to have headlines about bomb blasts frequently in the past, but now India is able to secure its borders effectively.
PM Modi stated, "The people who want to make a Prime Minister in instalments, can they achieve big targets? They have decided to make a different Prime Minister every year... Those who want to see India in parts are trying to distribute the post of Prime Minister also in parts. Their plan of five Prime Ministers in five years means, looting the country turn by turn..."
Modi also claimed that the INDIA bloc has come up with a "formula" whereby the parties in the opposition alliance will get the PM's post for one year each if they come to power."
With such a system, the good of the country cannot be expected, Modi said.
“Some people want to make the PM in instalments. They hey have decided to have a PM each year,” he said.
Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, “When I speak of 'EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the Prince of Congress suffers from fever”.