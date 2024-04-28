PM Modi Takes 'Aurangzeb' Dig At Congress 'Prince' Rahul Gandhi In Karnataka's Belgavi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again attacked the Congress and its leader Rahil Gandhi. Speaking at an election rally in Karnataka's Belgavi, the prime minister slammed Rahul Gandhi for insulting Hindu kings.
Amid the minority remark row, Congress has remained firm on their stance for a wealth redistribution survey. As per the video being circulated on social media, Rahul Gandhi was heard saying - "During the rule of Rajas and Maharajas, they could do whatever they want, even grab someone's land. The Congress, along with the people of the country, achieved independence and brought democracy."
In response to this video, the Prime Minister has launched a fresh attack on the Congress leader and slammed him for insulting the great rulers of India but staying quiet on the atrocities committed by nizams, sultans and nawabs.
"The statements made by the Shehzada of Congress (referring to Rahul Gandhi) have been made very thoughtfully to appease their vote bank... But the Shehzada does not say a word about the atrocities committed by the Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans, and Badshahs," stated PM Modi.
"Congress does not remember the atrocities committed by Aurangzeb who destroyed thousands of our temples. Congress forms political alliances with parties who praise Aurangzeb. They do not talk about all those who destroyed our pilgrimage sites, looted them, killed our people, and killed cows," the prime minister added further.
Along with the attack on Congress, PM Modi brought up the kings who became an integral part of modern India. The prime minister refered to the Raja of Banaras, who helped set up Banaras Hindu University.
"Shehzada of Congress says that the kings of India were atrocious. They snatched the assets of the poor as per their wishes. The Shehzada of Congress has insulted great personalities like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Chinamma, whose good governance and patriotism still motivate us. Does the Shehzada not know the contribution of the Mysuru Royal family, whom we all are proud of?" the PM added further.
Furthermore, the Maharaja of Mysore is contesting in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2023 with a BJP ticket. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will be contesting with the BJP from the Mysore-Kodage seat.
While speaking at the rally in Karnataka, the prime minister accused the Congress government of bringing in chaos to the southern state.
The PM also discussed the murder of a 23-year-old college student, who was the daughter of a Congress councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation. Neha Hiremath was stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College by her ex-classmate Fayaz.
"The Congress government gives priority to appeasement. For them, the lives of daughters like Neha have no value. They are only concerned about their vote bank," the PM added.