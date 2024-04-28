Elections

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi To Address 4 Rallies In Karnataka; AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj Takes 'Washing Machine' Jibe At BJP

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: The country is gripped in the ‘carnival of democracy’ with political parties fighting it out to clear their ways to reach Delhi. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies in Karnataka. He is scheduled to address rallies in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Ballari. Modi’s rallies in Karnataka are part of BJP’s efforts to consolidate its base in southern state. Earlier, on Saturday night Modi was welcomed by former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar and other leaders, when he arrived at Kundanagari Belgaum for the Lok Sabha election campaign. The polling in Karnataka’s 14 Lok Sabha seats out of 28 was held in the second phase while the rest 14 seats are slated to go for polls on May 7.