Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi To Address 4 Rallies In Karnataka; AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj Takes 'Washing Machine' Jibe At BJP

TMC Takes Jibe At BJP Chief JP Nadda, Says 'Not Effective, He Could Not Win His Own State'
On BJP National President JP Nadda's statement on CM Mamata Banerjee, TMC MP Saugata Roy on Sunday said,"Does he matter? He's not effective. He could not win his own state... Sheikh Shahjahan is only there in one constituency out of 294... All we want to say is let the law take its course in this matter..."
'Leaders Of Mahayuti Threatening People To Vote': Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said, "Leaders of Mahayuti are threatening people to vote ...It was done in Solapur yesterday... Why are you doing these things if you have PM Modi and you are so confident about winning... In Baramati and Shirur Ajit Pawar is openly threatening businessmen, traders etc giving notices and threatening them to work for his wife, if not done then he is saying that they will be fined Rs 50 cr...Why is all this needed when there is a democracy in the country..."
Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely Resigns
Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on Sunday resigned from his post.
'BJP Has Become More Like A Washing Machine': AAP's Somnath Bharti
AAP leader and candidate from New Delhi constituency, Somnath Bharti uring the party's ‘AAP Walkathon: Walk for Kejriwal’ on Sunday said, “No matter how big their corruption is, if anyone joins BJP, they get higher posts in the party. BJP has become more like a ‘washing machine’. This walkathon, being led by our party leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, is an awareness campaign against the policies and injustice of BJP.”
'Fake Gandhis, Just Want To Gather Votes In The Name Of Gandhi': Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Targets Priyanka Gandhi Over Her Surname
Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav while addressing a public gathering in Guna yesterday has said, “As per our tradition, as soon as the daughter gets married, she adds her in-laws' surname after her name. How Priyanka (Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi) is a Gandhi? They all are fake Gandhis. They just want to gather votes in the name of Gandhi."
'Mamata Banerjee Protects Corrupt': BJP's Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur listened to the problems of people and interacted with them during a program in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.
He said, "Bomb explosion has become common during Mamata Banerjee's regime. A bomb explosion happens in Karnataka, the perpetrators get protection in Bengal. There are many such examples where criminals, corrupt, terrorists got protection there. What kind of government is this where the corruption, terrorism, crime against women are rampant? Mamata Banerjee protects corrupt official, businessmen and leaders."
'PM Modi In Hearts Of People, Congress Will Get Less Than 50 Seats': BJP's Ranjeet Kumar Dass
Assam Minister and BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Sunday said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP are in the hearts of the people of India and Congress is now on the road. BJP's seats will definitely increase and Congress seats will decrease. Congress will get less than 50 seats..."
AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's 'Washing Machine' Jibe At BJP
During 'AAP Walkathon: Walk for Kejriwal' in Delhi, party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday took a jibe at the BJP.
He demonstrated how leaders joining the BJP get clean as if the party is a 'Washing Machine'.
'Appeal Jammu Kashmir's Youth To Support Us To Make Their Voices Heard In Parliament': PDP's Waheed Parra
PDP candidate from Srinagar Parliamentary seat Waheed Parra has said, “We look forward to people’s participation in this election. We appeal to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to support us to make their voices heard in Parliament. This is the time to vote to reclaim your spaces, voices, rights and special status.”
'Mamata Banerjee's Govt Spreading Anarchy In West Bengal': BJP Chief JP Nadda
BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday said,"We have seen how in Mamata Banerjee's government, anti-social elements like Sheikh Shahjahan of Trinamool Congress are posing a threat to the existence of women in Sandeshkhali...Officials of the investigating agencies who had gone to Sandeshkhali to protect the honour and dignity of women were attacked... During the search in Sandeshkhali, CBI recovered 3 foreign revolvers, 1 revolver used by police, 1 foreign pistol, several bullets, and cartridges. NSG commandos also had to go there to protect the people in Sandeshkhali. From this, we can understand how Mamata Banerjee's government is spreading anarchy in West Bengal...The public will give you a befitting reply and BJP will win more than 35 seats in West Bengal..."
AAP's 'Walk For Kejriwal' In Delhi; Atishi Says Sunita's Roadshow Panicked BJP
AAP leader Atishi on Sunday while participating in 'AAP Walkathon: Walk for Kejriwal' in Delhi on Sunday said, "Today people have come from different parts of Delhi to participate in this walkathon for Arvind Kejriwal. They are showing their support and love, and giving blessings. Delhi people are fighting the election. They were thinking about breaking AAP by putting Arvind Kejriwal in jail. But the way people turned up in Sunita Kejriwal's roadshow, it has panicked the BJP."
'We Are Getting Blessing For Leadership Of PM Modi': BJP's Piyush Goyal
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat Piyush Goyal on Sunday saids, "We are getting the blessings for the work and leadership of PM Modi... Drainage issues will now be resolved... Finally, Mumbaikars are delighted that Mumbai is getting the global level infrastructure..."
On his candidature from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, he said, "We all are party workers. We get to perform different duties from time to time. This is the strength of the BJP that we all are the workers of the party. The party will decide the further contributions of Gopal Shetty (sitting MP from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat)."
BJP's Kailash Vijayavargiya Confident Of Party's Victory In LS Polls
Madhya Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has said, "We (BJP) will win all the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh. We will win around 400 seats nationwide."
ECI Orders Repolling At 6 Polling Stations In Manipur On April 6
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered repolling at six polling stations in Outer Manipur on April 30.
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Odisha On Madhusudan's Birth Anniversary
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said, "Tomorrow is the 176th birth anniversary of Madhusudan...Rahul Gandhi is coming tomorrow to his birthplace Satyabhamapur (in Salipur) to pay tribute to him and give a call to the people of Odisha to stand for the ideology of Madhusudan.."
Cycle Rally Held In Assam's Guwahati To Create Awareness Among Voters | Watch
A cycle rally was held as a part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) to create awareness among the voters in Guwahati on Sunday.
The third phase of Lok Sabha polls in four constituencies of Assam will be held on May 7.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal Campaigns During Morning Walk In Mumbai | Watch
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Mumbai North, Piyush Goyal goes for a morning walk and greets people as part of his election campaign on Sunday.
Mumbai North is slated to go for polls on May 20.
PM Modi Arrives In Karnataka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Kundanagari Belgaum in Karnataka on Saturday night. He was welcomed by former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and other leaders.