Karnataka Government Dismisses BJP's 'Love Jihad' Charge After Murder Of 23-Year-Old College Student

After the murder of a 23-year-old college student in Karnataka, the Congress government has dismissed the BJP's charge of the case being "love jihad".
Neha, 23-year-old master's student was attacked by Fayaz on Thursday on the campus of BVB College in Hubbali, Karantaka. Neha, who is also the daughter of a Congress councillor, died of multiple stab wounds.
Neha's father Niranjan Hiremath has accused Fayaz of killing Neha because she rejected his proposal.
The victim's father stated that Fayaz was known to the family. The Congress councillor added that the accused had tried to propose to Neha multiple times but she was not interested. The family also tried to dissuade him from pursuing the 23-year-old.
"She did not like him, and she usually stayed away from all this... She refused his proposal, saying they both belonged to different castes and that she did not wish to have any relationship with him. Out of anger, he stabbed my daughter," stated the father.
Shortly after the case, the BJP hit out at the Congres government and called the murder a case of love jihad since the victom was from a Hindu family and the accused from a Muslim background.
Union Minister Prahlad Joshi called it an "unfortunate incident" and called it an instance of "love jihad".
However, the Karnataka government has firmly rejected these charges. Deputy CM DK Shivkumar has further accused the BJP of creating fear and panic in the state.
"BJP is trying to threaten by showing that there is no law and order in Karnataka. Karnataka has the best law and order. They are just trying to tell the voters that they are going to put Governor's Rule in the state," stated the Congress leader.