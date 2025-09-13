In The Country Of Longing

A

I think that in the US, you’re dealing with a situation that one’s never had because this really was the kind of crucible of hyphenated identities. And in a sense, the elasticity of the American frame of belonging was something that was so marvellous.

The conceit of America was this idea of the ruthless elite in a place where you could participate, merely by signing up, right? It was a country that was written into being, and you could acquire the document, and that document meant everything. It was part of the seductiveness of a kind of American experience. And for sure now, there is very much a countervailing force, and of people who’ve been here long enough, who no longer feel that this is an immigrant nation, and that their presence here, and the length of the time that they’ve been here, gives them a status that a new arrival doesn’t have, which is all very new.

And obviously, if you want to see a kind of echo, certainly in India, it’s a very different kind of thing, which is a wanting to scrape the past clean of certain accretion, whether it’s the westernised classes, whether it’s Indo-Islamic culture; this need for the idea that India itself is older than the Hindu reality. So, there’s a wish to go this far and no further, and to stop, and have one point of origin, be a kind of source of purity, whereas the other points of origin are seen as corruption.