Outlook, Behind The Scenes

A year later, the internet arrived. We had two connections, one in Deepak’s room and one in Vinod’s. With Vinod’s permission, when he would go out for lunch (which was every day, though sometimes he was spotted having chhole bhature by himself at Aggarwal Sweet Home), I would go into his room, sit in his chair and surf the net. Because I had an engineering degree, that too in electronics, Vinod had decided that I was the tech guy in his team and was willing to give me that extra leeway to fiddle with his computer to access WWW stuff—I don’t think he ever bothered to get to know what that abbreviation stood for.