Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security

After registering their marriage in an intimate affair with their family, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai to celebrate their union. The reception was attended by some of the biggest names in the industry – Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, and Kajol. Sinha’s first co-actor Salman Khan also attended the celebration and stole the limelight with his appearance.
For Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s reception, Salman Khan opted for a black tuxedo. The ‘Dabangg’ actor opted for a tailored suit that had a satin lapel. He paired the suit with a crisp black shirt and black pants and a sleek belt. For his accessories, he opted for small earrings, a silver chain, and his signature bracelet. He finished off the look with a neatly kept beard, slick back hair, and black shoes.
Khan made his way to the celebration amidst tight security. He reached the venue with police vehicles escorting his car. At the venue, he was surrounded by bodyguards the entire time.
Sinha and Iqbal tied the knot on June 23. For her registered wedding, Sinha opted for a white chikankari saree that she had paired with an elbow-length striped blouse. She tied her hair in a bun and adorned it with white roses. She opted for elegant kundan jewellery. On the other hand, Iqbal complimented her in a white chikankari kurta that he had paired with golden accessories.
Sharing the picture from their marriage, the couple wrote, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other’s eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope, and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever.”
For her reception, she opted for a red banarasi saree and Iqbal chose a white bandhgala.