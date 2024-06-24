Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Dance To ‘Tere Mast Mast Do Nain’, Cut Four-Tier Wedding Cake At Their Reception

While pictures and videos from their reception ceremony have taken over social media, a video of them cutting a four-tier cake, adorned with their initials, is also going viral on social media. In the video, the couple is seen dancing to “Tere Mast Mast Do Nain” from Sonakshi’s debut film, ‘Dabangg’. For the cake cutting, Sonakshi changed from her red saree, sindoor and bindi to a dazzling red Anarkali suit. Zaheer, on the other hand, complemented her perfectly in white attire. Check out the video: