Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Dance To ‘Tere Mast Mast Do Nain’, Cut Four-Tier Wedding Cake At Their Reception

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal hosted their wedding reception on Sunday and it was a star-studded affair.

Zaheer Iqbal And Sonakshi Sinha At Their Reception Photo: Instagram
Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal finally got married in a private ceremony on June 23, in Mumbai on Sunday, after being in a relationship for seven years. The couple, later in the evening, hosted a grand reception, and it was attended by Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Tabu, Rekha and several others. 

While pictures and videos from their reception ceremony have taken over social media, a video of them cutting a four-tier cake, adorned with their initials, is also going viral on social media. In the video, the couple is seen dancing to “Tere Mast Mast Do Nain” from Sonakshi’s debut film, ‘Dabangg’. For the cake cutting, Sonakshi changed from her red saree, sindoor and bindi to a dazzling red Anarkali suit. Zaheer, on the other hand, complemented her perfectly in white attire. Check out the video:

Meanwhile, in another video from the reception ceremony, Sonakshi and Zaheer were seen dancing to “Chikni Kamar Pe Teri Mera Dil Phisal Gaya” from ‘Rowdy Rathore’. The couple even matched steps with Anil Kapoor and Kajol. For their first dance after the wedding, the two took the dance floor to the iconic song “Afreen Afreen” by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

After her civil marriage, Sonakshi shared stunning pictures on Instagram. The photos featured her looking beautiful in a white saree, a treasured family heirloom from her mother. 

