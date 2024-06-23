Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Pose For Shutterbugs In Red & White As Celebrities Troop In For All-Night Party

Manisha Koirala, the 'Heeramandi' diva, sent flowers to convey her best wishes because she could not attend the wedding as a result of prior commitments. Others seen making a beeline to the reception venue included yesteryear's superstar, Saira Banu, who came after Huma Qureishi arrived along with her brother Saqib Saleem, followed by Anil Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Kajol, whose hand-painted Shivan-Narresh silk sari has been drawing uncharitable comments on social media. After the formal photo shoot, the newly-weds joined the paparazzi for a group picture, much to the delight of the shutterbugs who had been trailing them through the day. The theme is black and red. A team of decorators was hard at work at Bastian earlier in the day, arranging an array of red flowers and rolling out the red carpet. DJ Ganesh, who's known for his eclectic choice of music, is performing live at the reception.