Shah Rukh Khan Wishes 'Love And Light' On Eid: 'May We Get All That We Pray For'

Shah Rukh Khan's Eid wish

On Saturday, taking to his Instagram handle, Shah Rukh posted a picture of himself in a bottle-green sherwani, paired with a black salwar, and greeted his fans with a salaam and a smile. He was also seen wearing an ear cuff. “Here’s wishing you and your families a joyful, peaceful and blessed Eid. Love and light to one and all, may we get all that we pray for and more… Eid Mubarak!! (sic),” read the caption on his post.