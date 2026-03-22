Shah Rukh Khan Wishes 'Love And Light' On Eid: 'May We Get All That We Pray For'

Summary of this article
On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on March 21, Bollywood celebrities extended heartfelt greetings to their fans.
Shah Rukh Khan didn't come to greet his fans gathered outside his house, Mannat, but he penned the sweetest wish.
He shared a picture wearing a sherwani and greeted with a salaam.
Like last year, Shah Rukh Khan skipped the Mannat tradition of greeting his fans from the balcony on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on March 21. But he hasn't disappointed his fans as he has shared the sweetest wish through social media. The superstar shared a picture of himself doing a salaam and wrote a heartfelt note for fans. He wished them 'love and light' on Eid.
Shah Rukh Khan's Eid wish
On Saturday, taking to his Instagram handle, Shah Rukh posted a picture of himself in a bottle-green sherwani, paired with a black salwar, and greeted his fans with a salaam and a smile. He was also seen wearing an ear cuff. “Here’s wishing you and your families a joyful, peaceful and blessed Eid. Love and light to one and all, may we get all that we pray for and more… Eid Mubarak!! (sic),” read the caption on his post.
Fans flooded the comments section as soon as SRK shared the Eid post. They wished him back with heartwarming messages. “We got our edi,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Meri eid complete hogyi Ustaad Khair Mubarak (My Eid is complete maestro, Khair Mubarak)”.
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects
Shah Rukh, 60, starred in three back-to-back films in 2023: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki—all blockbusters. He also had a cameo appearance in Tiger 3.
After a break, he is set to be back with a new avatar in Siddharth Anand’s King. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan. Reportedly, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and others are also part of the cast. However, the official announcement of the cast is awaited.
The action thriller is set to hit the screens on December 24, 2026.