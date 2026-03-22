Shah Rukh Khan Wishes 'Love And Light' On Eid: 'May We Get All That We Pray For'

On the occasion of Eid, superstar Shah Rukh Khan penned a sweet note for fans to wish them 'love and light'.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan's Eid wish to fans Photo: Instagram/Shah Rukh Khan
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on March 21, Bollywood celebrities extended heartfelt greetings to their fans.

  • Shah Rukh Khan didn't come to greet his fans gathered outside his house, Mannat, but he penned the sweetest wish.

  • He shared a picture wearing a sherwani and greeted with a salaam.

Like last year, Shah Rukh Khan skipped the Mannat tradition of greeting his fans from the balcony on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on March 21. But he hasn't disappointed his fans as he has shared the sweetest wish through social media. The superstar shared a picture of himself doing a salaam and wrote a heartfelt note for fans. He wished them 'love and light' on Eid.

Shah Rukh Khan's Eid wish

On Saturday, taking to his Instagram handle, Shah Rukh posted a picture of himself in a bottle-green sherwani, paired with a black salwar, and greeted his fans with a salaam and a smile. He was also seen wearing an ear cuff. “Here’s wishing you and your families a joyful, peaceful and blessed Eid. Love and light to one and all, may we get all that we pray for and more… Eid Mubarak!! (sic),” read the caption on his post.

Shah Rukh Khan in King - X
King Release Date Announced: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is 'Ready To Roar' In December 2026, Watch New Teaser

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Related Content
Celebs reactions on India's T20 World Cup 2026 win over New Zealand - Instagram
T20 World Cup 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal And Others Celebrate India's Win Over New Zealand
Shah Rukh Khan praises Anil Kapoor's Film Subedaar - Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan Applauds Anil Kapoor’s Powerful Performance In Subedaar
Celebrities From Across Cricket And Bollywood Gather For Arjun Tendulkar And Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding - Instagram
Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Abhishek-Aishwarya Among Guests
Shah Rukh Khan's role in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 - Instagram
Jailer 2 Villain Revealed: Jatin Sarna Opposes Rajinikanth, SRK To Shoot In March
Related Content

Fans flooded the comments section as soon as SRK shared the Eid post. They wished him back with heartwarming messages. “We got our edi,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Meri eid complete hogyi Ustaad Khair Mubarak (My Eid is complete maestro, Khair Mubarak)”.

Govind Namdev on Shah Rukh Khan - X
Govind Namdev Lauds Shah Rukh Khan For His Dedication Towards Work Despite Spinal Health Issues

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

Shah Rukh, 60, starred in three back-to-back films in 2023: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki—all blockbusters. He also had a cameo appearance in Tiger 3.

After a break, he is set to be back with a new avatar in Siddharth Anand’s King. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan. Reportedly, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and others are also part of the cast. However, the official announcement of the cast is awaited.

The action thriller is set to hit the screens on December 24, 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Neesham To Lead Kiwis As SA Eye Series-Levelling Victory In Wellington

  2. IPL 2026: Trouble Brewing In SRH Camp? Bowler Gives Send-Off To Captain Ishan Kishan In Practice Match - Watch

  3. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Ferguson Gets Flak From Ex-India Opener; Pietersen Picks Dream Team

  4. How Big Is IPL Money? Dissecting League's Global Sports Standing

  5. Who Is Fanny Utagushimaninde? Youngest T20I Centurion From Rwanda - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 21, 2026

  2. In ‘Progressive’ Keralam, Women Still Don’t 'Hold Up Half The Sky’

  3. Red Eyes: A Decade Of Left Rule In Kerala

  4. Symphony Of Distraction: Culture Over Capital In Poll-Bound Bengal?

  5. Laapataa LPG: US-Israel War In Iran Paralyses Gas Supply Across The Country

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  2. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  3. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  4. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  5. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US–Israel Strike Natanz Nuclear Site; Diego Garcia Targeted

  2. Eid In Gaza: Festive Fervour In The Shadow Of Conflict

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Western Media And The Weaponisation Of Muslim Women

  5. In The Name Of Religion: US, Israel, Iran And The 21st Century Crusades

Latest Stories

  1. Chuck Norris Dies At 86: Walker, Texas Ranger star And Action Icon Passes Away

  2. Ayush Suraksha Portal Logs Over 10,000 Complaints Within A Year Of Launch

  3. AIIMS AIRCARE Study To Examine Air Pollution Link As Lung Cancer Rises Among Non-Smokers

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Amid Strong Run

  5. US–Israel Strike Natanz Nuclear Site; Diego Garcia Targeted

  6. India's Tour Of Ireland 2026: IND Vs IRE T20I Schedule, Dates, Venue, Timing - All You Need To Know

  7. Vatsal Soin: Humanity Commands, AI Obeys, 0→1 Doctrine For Certifiable AI Governance In Space & Skies

  8. Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Voter Roll Manipulation Ahead Of Polls