Rohit Shetty Residence Firing Case: Shooter Involved In Firing Arrested In Agra By STF, Mumbai Police

Rohit Shetty house firing case: Pradeep Kumar alias Gaath has been arrested in Agra by Uttar Pradesh STF and Mumbai Police.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Rohit Shetty
Rohit Shetty residence firing case Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The shooter involved in firing at Rohit Shetty's house was arrested.

  • The accused is identified as Pradeep Kumar alias Gaath.

  • Reportedly, five rounds were fired at Shetty's residence in February this year.

The shooter, who allegedly fired shots at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence in Mumbai in February this year, was arrested by a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Thursday (April 16).

The firing at Shetty Tower, the filmmaker's residence, took place on the night of February 1, 2026. Gunmen fired shots, hitting the glass on his balcony. The attack was allegedly carried out on the command of the Shubham Lonkar gang to extort money and create an atmosphere of fear within the film industry and among the public.

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Rohit Shetty firing case shooter arrested

According to a police statement, the accused, identified as Pradeep Kumar alias Gaath, was arrested from the Chhadami Mattha area on the Agra-Etah Road under Bah police station limits in Agra at 3:56 pm, reported Hindustan Times.

The statement called the arrest “the result of technical analysis and intelligence sharing between the Mumbai crime branch and the Uttar Pradesh STF.”

Rakesh, Additional Superintendent of Police, STF Field Unit, Agra, conducted the operation.

About Rohit Shetty shooting incident

Reportedly, five rounds were fired at Shetty's residence. Mumbai Crime Branch's investigation revealed that the vehicle used in the firing was sourced from Pune.

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The accused, who is a resident of Ashok Nagar in Agra, was motivated by the Lonkar gang's presence on Facebook and Instagram and decided to attack Rohit Shetty. He admitted to committing the crime along with associates Sunny, Deepu, and Sonu to establish "dominance" in the underworld.

Following his arrest, he was handed over to the Mumbai Police team at the Bah police station.

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Pradeep is the latest to be nabbed in the firing case. Earlier, eight other accused, including Pradeep Sharma alias Golu, Deepak, and Vishnu Kushwaha, were arrested.

Following the attack, a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, Maharashtra Police Act, and the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act was registered by the Mumbai Police in February.

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