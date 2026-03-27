New Breaking Bad Project Releasing In 2026 With Dean Norris Returning, But It’s Not What You Expect

Summary of this article
A new Breaking Bad project is on the way, but it's not what you think.
Dean Norris, who played Hank Schrader in the original Breaking Bad series, has come up with a book.
Titled Do What You're Gonna Do: The Definitive Oral History of Breaking Bad, it will be out on November 3.
Breaking Bad, which ran for five seasons on Netflix, is one of the most acclaimed crime thriller series. Created by Vince Gilligan, it starred Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. Breaking Bad first premiered in 2008 and went off the air in 2013. Cranston and Paul earned several Emmy Awards for their performance in the show.
New Breaking Bad project confirmed
After the original show, there have been several Breaking Bad spin-offs, including Better Call Saul, and a movie titled El Camino (2019). Another Breaking Bad project is in the pipeline, with Dean Norris returning. He portrayed Hank Schrader, Walter’s (Cranston) brother-in-law and a DEA agent, in the original Breaking Bad series.
Norris took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to officially announce the new Breaking Bad project. But it is neither a show nor a film. It's a book titled Do What You’re Gonna Do: The Definitive Oral History of Breaking Bad.
The actor will revisit the hit show in his new book, which will be out on November 3.
For the unversed, "Do what you're gonna do" are Hank's last words when Jack Welker (Michael Bowen) shoots and kills him in episode 14, Ozymandias of Season 5.
The book is co-written by Joe Layden and can be pre-ordered via Amazon and other retailers.
Norris says the book will have the “first oral history and definitive insider account of Breaking Bad” and is “packed with never-before-heard stories and exclusive interviews with the incredible people who brought the show to life.”
Meanwhile, Gilligan is currently busy making Apple TV's science-fiction show Pluribus Season 2, led by Rhea Seehorn.