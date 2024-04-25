Art & Entertainment

Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Residence: 2 More Arrested In Connection To The Shooting From Punjab

Mumbai police arrested two more in connection with the shooting outside Salman Khan's residence; the duo from Punjab supplied weapons to shooters.

Salman Khan
Salman Khan Photo: Instagram
Mumbai police detained two people in Punjab in connection with the recent shooting outside superstar Salman Khan’s home in Mumbai, according to a report on The Economic Times. On March 15, Sonu Subhash Chander, who is 37, and Anuj Thapan, who is 32, furnished the shooters with weapons and ammo, according to a report.

On April 14, there was a shooting outside star Salman Khan’s home. Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal have been ordered by Mumbai’s Esplanade Court to remain in Crime Branch’s custody till April 29. Now, Sonu Subhash Chander and Anuj Thapan have also been arrested and pretty soon they would also be presented in front of judge.

Firing Outside Salman Khan's House - Instagram
Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Residence: Police Custody Of The 2 Accused Men Extended Till April 29

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sonu Subhash Chander and Anuj Thapan were detained and are said to be in contact with the Bishnoi gang and for having supplied firearms to the two suspects nabbed in this case.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the gunmen who shot outside Salman Khan’s residence were allegedly using two firearms and were instructed to fire ten rounds of ammunition.

While Salman Khan has remained mum in this entire situation and kept on going about his job as usual, the government has provided him extra security. A glimpse of the same was seen a few days back when he was travelling to Dubai, and the amount of security that was present at the Mumbai airport was seen to be believed.

On the work front, Salman Khan is prepping up for the next season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and the subsequently ‘Bigg Boss’s next season.

