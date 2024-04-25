Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Residence: Police Custody Of The 2 Accused Men Extended Till April 29

A judge in Mumbai prolonged the police detention for the two men held till April 29 in connection with the shooting outside Salman Khan’s home in Mumbai’s affluent Bandra neighbourhood. As per reports, Vicky Gupta, who is 24 and Sagar Pal, who is 21, both Bihar natives, appeared before the metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai after their earlier detention.
The police requested a four-day extension of their detention on the grounds that they needed to determine the reason for the firing. Advocate Amit Mishra, who represented the accused, claimed that his client’s continued imprisonment was unnecessary because the weapon used in the shooting had been found and the two were helping with the inquiry.
After hearing both parties, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate L S Padhen prolonged Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal’s custody till April 29.
For the unversed, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal reportedly opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Bandra early on April 14 before escaping on a motorcycle. The culprits were apprehended on April 16 in Mata No Madh village in Gujarat’s Kutch district. Later, during a search operation to collect firearms allegedly used in the firing, the Mumbai police’s crime division discovered two handguns, magazines, and bullets in Gujarat’s Tapi river, according to an officer.
The Mumbai police have also named Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi as two of the most wanted individuals in the case.