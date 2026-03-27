Dhurandhar 2: Dhruv Rathee Says Ranveer Singh-Starrer Is 'BJP’s Most Expensive Election Advertisement'

Summary of this article
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee called Dhurandhar: The Revenge, BJP's expensive election advertisement.
He claimed that the disclaimer in the film is “a legal cheat code used to manipulate the audience.”
Rathee also alleged that Aditya Dhar has created a cinematic universe from WhatsApp forwards.
Content creator and political commentator Dhruv Rathee has yet again taken a dig at Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Rathee, who has been criticising the film ever since the trailer launch of the first part, has now released a detailed video analysing the second part. This time, Rathee has questioned the Election Commission of India and the Supreme Court whether making a film like Dhurandhar 2 must be allowed. The YouTuber also said the film seems to be inspired by WhatsApp forwards rather than ‘real events’.
Dhruv Rathee slams Dhurandhar 2 in new video
In Dhruv Rathee's new video titled Every Lie In Dhurandhar 2 Exposed, he said, “Dhurandhar 2 is not a film made for entertainment, it is the BJP’s most expensive election advertisement, for which you pay Rs 500 to watch,” and called Aditya maha chaatukar (great sycophant).
He also said that the spy actioner comes with a disclaimer that states it is a ‘fictional work that is inspired by real events,' calling such disclaimers “a legal cheat code used to manipulate the audience so they cannot tell where truth ends and imagination begins.”
He alleged, “Aditya Dhar has created a cinematic universe from WhatsApp forwards. At the beginning, instead of saying ‘inspired by real events’, it should have kept ‘inspired by WhatsApp forwards’. That would have been more true.”
Dhruv also shared his views on the depiction of demonetisation in Dhurandhar 2, stating that the reality is quite different. “Think logically and it makes one wonder if there is any sense to it! Just for a little issue can such a big action be taken?” he said, taking references from research works and RBI reports to prove his claim.
Rathee also questioned the Election Commission and the Supreme Court about how such films can be allowed, which promote one political leader mixing lies with truth and show a national political party to be anti-national.
Watch the full video here.
Dhurandhar 2 arrived in cinemas on March 19 and is currently breaking several box office records. It is inching closer to the Rs 1000 crore mark in India and has achieved that milestone worldwide.