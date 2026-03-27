Dhurandhar 2: Dhruv Rathee Says Ranveer Singh-Starrer Is 'BJP’s Most Expensive Election Advertisement'

Content creator and political commentator Dhruv Rathee has yet again taken a dig at Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Rathee, who has been criticising the film ever since the trailer launch of the first part, has now released a detailed video analysing the second part. This time, Rathee has questioned the Election Commission of India and the Supreme Court whether making a film like Dhurandhar 2 must be allowed. The YouTuber also said the film seems to be inspired by WhatsApp forwards rather than ‘real events’.