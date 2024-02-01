Actress Rashmika Mandanna keeps making headlines for her performance in each movie she acts in. Recently seen in ‘Animal,’ she received mixed responses. Though her films keep changing, one thing remains constant: her equation with fellow actor Vijay Deverakonda.
Amidst Dating Speculation, Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Her Strong Bond With Vijay Deverakonda
Actress Rashmika Mandanna has finally talked about the kind of relationship she shares with rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda.
Ever since the two shared the screen space in the 2018 film ‘Geetha Govindam’ and the 2019 film ‘Dear Comrade,’ fans have been intrigued, speculating whether their on-screen chemistry transcended into an off-screen romance. Despite persistent rumours, the duo consistently asserted that they were ‘just friends.’
After Vijay denied all the dating rumours just a few days ago, Rashmika Mandanna got candid with We Are Yuvaa about the relationship she shares with the ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor.
While discussing her co-stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, and Allu Arjun, Rashmika's remarks about Vijay garnered significant attention. The actress praised ‘Viju’ and candidly acknowledged him as her strongest supporter in life.
“Viju and I sort of grew up together. So anything I do in my life right now, he has a contribution to it,” she said. The ‘Pushpa’ actress further added that his influence and impact is evident in every aspect of her current endeavours, as she consistently seeks his guidance and holds his opinions in high regard.
“I take his advice in anything I do, I need his opinion. He’s not a yes person. He’s on point. ‘This is good…this is not good…this is what I think…this is what I don’t think.’ He has supported me personally more than anyone else in my entire life. So, I feel he’s someone I really, really respect.”
Just recently, Vijay also addressed these speculations in an interview with Lifestyle Asia, wherein reports were stating that the two were getting hitched. He denied it and stated that the media just wants him to get married every two years, and are simply hovering over him and pushing him into getting married.
On the professional front, Rashmika has numerous films lined up, including ‘Pushpa 2,’ ‘Rainbow,’ ‘The Girlfriend,’ and ‘Chaava’ in Hindi.