Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Alycia Debnam-Carey Announces Exit From 'Fear The Walking Dead'

After being a part of the ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ for over 7 years, actress Alycia Debnam-Carey has finally decided to walk away from the show.

Alycia Debnam-Carey Announces Exit From 'Fear The Walking Dead'
Alycia Debnam-Carey Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 1:40 pm

Actress Alycia Debnam-Carey, one of the original cast members of the post-apocalyptic zombie horror drama ‘Fear The Walking Dead’, has exited the series after seven seasons.

The actor, who played Alicia Clark since the show premiered in 2015, confirmed her departure on Instagram, noting that Sunday's episode of the AMC series marks ‘the end of an extraordinary and life-changing journey’ for her character.

Alycia Debnam-Carey
Alycia Debnam-Carey Instagram

"I was 21 when we began this crazy journey but now at 28, after 7 years and 100 episodes, I decided it was time for me to move on as an actor and as a person. As is the nature of our jobs I needed to seek out new challenges, new opportunities and carve out a new chapter for myself. I have been so lucky to be a part of something so awesome for so long but I hope you can understand and respect my choice to further expand and grow. I wouldn't be here without you all and I am so grateful," she wrote.

Related stories

How Hollywood Celebs Have Mastered The Art Of Public Statues

How Hollywood Has Always Mastered The Genre Of Political Conspiracy Thrillers

Can Indian Filmmakers Learn From Hollywood’s Political Biopics To Master This Genre?

Recalling fond memories of the show, Debnam-Carey also expressed gratitude for getting an opportunity to make her directorial debut on an episode of the show of the ongoing seventh season.

"It is bittersweet, but it is time. Thank you for everything. My love to you all," she added.

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ is a prequel spin-off to the popular show ‘The Walking Dead’.

Most of its original series regular cast such as Kim Dickens, Cliff Curtis, and Frank Dillane among others have left the show over the years, alongside Dave Erickson, who was the original showrunner.

Debnam-Carey will next be seen in the upcoming Hulu series ‘Saint X’.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Hollywood Actor Hollywood Actress Hollywood Announcement Hollywood Couple Hollywood Cinema Hollywood Blockbuster Movie Hollywood Movie Hollywood Upcoming Movie Hollywood Series Actor/Actress Film Actor Film Actress Alycia Debnam-Carey Los Angeles Hollywood USA United States Of America
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL Rights: Brands To Splurge, Say Experts

IPL Rights: Brands To Splurge, Say Experts

Brazil Vs Argentina Friendly At MCG Stand Cancelled

Brazil Vs Argentina Friendly At MCG Stand Cancelled