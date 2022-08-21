‘House Of The Dragon’: Prince Daemon Targaryen To Princess Rhaenyra – Here Are The Key Characters Of The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel

The ‘Game Of Thrones’ legacy of the house of fire and blood is set to unravel as ‘House Of The Dragon’ is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar. Based on George RR Martin's book ‘Fire And Blood’, the 10-episode series is the remarkable, turbulent story of the House of Targaryen, set 200 years before the events that captivated global audiences in ‘Game Of Thrones’.

‘House Of The Dragon’ promises to be a gripping saga that takes audiences deep into the extraordinary world of Westeros and explores the Targaryen family - the all-powerful dragon riders who are the seemingly invincible rulers of the seven kingdoms. Bitter rivalries, jealousy, lust, the quest for power, and betrayal will tear the Targaryens apart and threaten to destroy a dynasty that has ruled unchallenged for a century.

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel and Greg Yaitanes, with George RR Martin, Ryan Condal, and Miguel Sapochnik along with Sara Hess, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt, helming as executive producers. Even though the series is a prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon has an individual storyline with new characters played by an impressive cast, including Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, and Sonoya Mizuno.

Here’s a guide to the main characters in ‘House Of The Dragon’, and where their allegiances may lie:

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (played by Emma D’Arcy)

The king’s first-born child. She is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragon rider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man.

Prince Daemon Targaryen (played by Matt Smith)

The younger brother to King Viserys, and peerless warrior and dragon rider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air.

King Viserys Targaryen (played by Paddy Considine)

Viserys was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy, but as we’ve learned from ‘Game Of Thrones’, good men do not necessarily make for great kings.

Otto Hightower (played by Rhys Ifans)

The Hand of the King, Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king's brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.

Alicent Hightower (played by Olivia Cook)

She’s the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Snake” (played by Steve Toussaint)

The lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As “The Sea Snake,” the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.

Princess Rhaenys Velaryon (played by Eve Best)

A dragon rider and wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon, ‘The Queen Who Never Was’ was passed over as heir to the throne at the Great Council because the realm favoured her cousin, Viserys, simply for being male.

Ser Criston Cole (Played by Fabien Frankel)

Of Dornish descent, Ser Criston is the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. He has no claim to land or titles; all he has to his name is his honour and his preternatural skill with a sword.

Mysaria (Played by Sonoya Mizuno)

She came to Westeros with nothing, sold more times than she can recall, and she could have wilted... but instead, she rose to become the most trusted – and most unlikely – ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne.

‘House Of The Dragon’ starts streaming on August 22.