Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

World Wrestling Championships 2022: Vinesh Phogat Suffers Shock 0-7 Loss In Qualification

Vinesh Phogat is a three-time Commonwealth Games Gold medallist, the latest coming in Birmingham last month.

Vinesh Phogat was a strong medal contender for India in the absence of Anshu Malik.
Vinesh Phogat was a strong medal contender for India in the absence of Anshu Malik. Twitter (@India_AllSports)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 6:46 pm

Triple Commonwealth Games champion Vinesh Phogat failed to put up a fight and was knocked down by Mongolia’s Khulan Batkhuyag 0-7 in a major upset at the World Wrestling Championships 2022 on Tuesday. (More Sports News)

Fresh from winning a gold in India's stupendous 12-medal winning show at the CWG Birmingham, the 10th seeded Vinesh looked jaded and lost her balance in the final seconds to be pinned by the Asian silver medallist in the women's freestyle 53kg.

Batkhuyag took a 3-0 lead in the first period before slamming the former world bronze medallist backward to the mat in the final seconds to take four points and complete a dominating win.

Incidentally, Indian junior wrestler Antim, who was knocked out by Vinesh in the selection trials, had beaten the Mongolian at the U-23 Asian meet earlier last month.

In the absence of former silver medallist Anshu Malik, Vinesh was a strong medal favourite as she also got a favourable draw after the pull out of reigning champion and Japanese sensation Akari Fujinami (injury). However, she was knocked out in the qualifications.

India had more disappointment in store as Neelam Sirohi lost to two-time world silver medallist Emilia Alina Vuc of Romania 0-10 via technical superiority in the women's 50kg. French wrestler Koumba Larroque, who was fighting with a highly strapped knee, pinned Shafali with a technical superiority in the women's 65kg.

Tags

Sports Wrestling World Wrestling Championships Vinesh Phogat Commonwealth Games Khulan Batkhuyag
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read