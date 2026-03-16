Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reveals His Goal For IPL 2026 At Rajasthan Royals' Jersey Launch

14-year old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who took the world by storm with a 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Giants last year in the latter half of the IPL, will feature as a first-choice opener for RR this year, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal

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Vikas Patwal
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RR Jersey Launch Cum Sponsor Announcement event
CEO and key members of the RR squad were present in the jersey launch event in Jaipur on Sunday, March 16, 2026. Photo: File
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rates his U-19 World Cup final's 175-run innings as his career best so far

  • The southpaw reveals his ultimate aim this year is to win the IPL trophy for Rajasthan Royals

  • Rajasthan Royals' new jersey bears resemblance with their iconic 2008 winning jersey

It was only last year, when the world first witnessed the supreme talent of the 14-year-old teen sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who slammed the 2nd fastest ton of IPL history in just 35 balls.

It hasn't been a year since then, and Sooryavanshi is a U-19 World Cup winner and has a 175 in his name in the final against India. He has garnered tremendous attention in such a short span of time and at a tender age.

On Monday (March 16, 2026), on the sidelines of an event to unveil the new jersey of Rajasthan Royals and announce the franchise's partnership with JK Lakshmi Cement as the principal sponsor for the upcoming edition of the IPL, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi revealed his goals for the upcoming IPL.

When asked about the target he has set for himself in terms of runs for the upcoming season of the IPL, Sooryavanshi playfully replied, "As a batter, I would like to say 1000 or 2000, but eventually winning matches for the team matters the most."

Also Read: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Reveals Dream To Surpass Chris Gayle’s 175 IPL Record - Video

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The southpaw was also asked about the constant fame, he's been receiving lately and how does he manage to stay ground, to which he replied, "I just try to focus on my work. In any field if you do well, you are bound get attention. But I am not focusing on that attention. I just want to concentrate on my job."

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ravindra Jadeja and Yash Raj Punia attended RR's jersey reveal event in Jaipur on Sunday, March 16, 2026. Photo: X/Rajasthan Royals
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One of the marquee highlights of the event was the unveiling of the Rajasthan Royals' new jersey for the upcoming season. The jersey bears a resemblance to RR's 2008 one - when they won their first and only title.

The jersey that was launched in the event had number inscribed at the back of it, to pay tribute to the late spin wizard Shane Warne - under whose inspirational leader RR clinched their first IPL trophy.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Picks His Favourite Knock

In his short career, he's managed to blow cricket fans away with his scintillating shot-making and explosive knocks. When asked about his favourite knock, to date, the teen sensation chose the 175-run knock in just 80 balls as his favourite one against England in the U-19 World Cup final in Zimbabwe earlier this year.

"My personal favourite is the final knock in the U-19 World Cup (in Harare). I could only play one U-19 World Cup. It was a proud moment for me to score a hundred in the final, what I contributed for the team in the final was special," he said at the sidelines of the event.

Ravindra Jadeja's Cheeky Response On RR's IPL Trophy Drought

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural IPL back in 2008 under the charismatic leadership of spin legend Shane Warne, however since then they haven't been able to get their hands on the coveted trophy.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja Turns 'Rehman Dakait' In Rajasthan Royals' Creative Announcement Video

Ravindra Jadeja was part of the RR team for the first two season and was an integral part of the 2008 champions squad. He has now been traded back into the Rajasthan team after an interval of 17 years.

When asked about RR's trophy drought since 2008 by giving the reference of Rajasthan's dry conditions, Jadeja cheekily replied. " I can see ample greenery in Rajasthan, please don't say that it's a dry land. Everything takes time to grow, even a plant needs time to grow. Now the plant has grown, so it's also started to bear fruits."

Rajasthan Royals will start their campaign against the Chennai Super Kings at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on March 30. They traded their star player, Sanju Samson, with CSK for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran and they will be up against each other in their first match of the IPL, which will make the match a highly anticipated clash.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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