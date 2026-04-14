Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary 2026: From Colonial Bullets To Modern Threats On Press Freedom

An eldery man looks at the bullet marks on a wall during a visit to the Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs' Memorial on the eve of its massacre anniversary, in Amritsar, Sunday, April 12, 2026. The memorial at this site commemorates the unarmed Indians who were wounded or shot indiscriminately by the British troops on April 13, 1919 while participating in a peaceful public meeting, during the India's freedom struggle. Photo: PTI

An eldery man looks at the bullet marks on a wall during a visit to the Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs' Memorial on the eve of its massacre anniversary, in Amritsar, Sunday, April 12, 2026. The memorial at this site commemorates the unarmed Indians who were wounded or shot indiscriminately by the British troops on April 13, 1919 while participating in a peaceful public meeting, during the India's freedom struggle. Photo: PTI