The Masters: Rory McIlroy Becomes Fourth Man To Win Consecutive Titles

Rory McIlroy became only the fourth man to win consecutive Masters titles, emerging triumphant at Augusta National for the second year running on Monday (April 13, 2026). With another green jacket, McIlroy joined Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus as the only repeat winners of the Masters. Having lost a six-shot lead in the third round, the 36-year-old fell two shots behind two players, Cameron Young and Justin Rose, in an electric final round. And then he delivered two big birdies around Amen Corner to join more elite company.

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Masters golf tournament 2026 at the Augusta National Golf Club-Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, holds the trophy after winning the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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Masters golf tournament 2026 at the Augusta National Golf Club-Fred Ridley
Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley puts the green Jacket on Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, after the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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Masters golf tournament 2026 at the Augusta National Golf Club-Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hugs his father Gerry McIlroy after winning the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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Masters golf tournament 2026 at the Augusta National Golf Club-Fred Ridley
Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley puts the green Jacket on Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, after the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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Masters golf tournament 2026 at the Augusta National Golf Club-Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, celebrates after winning the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Masters golf tournament 2026 at the Augusta National Golf Club-Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, celebrates after winning the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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Masters golf tournament 2026 at the Augusta National Golf Club-Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, celebrates after winning the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Masters golf tournament 2026 at the Augusta National Golf Club-Shane Lowry
Shane Lowry, of Ireland, waits to putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Masters golf tournament 2026 at the Augusta National Golf Club-Justin Rose
Justin Rose, of England, walks to green on the 18th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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Masters golf tournament 2026 at the Augusta National Golf Club-Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler finishes his final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Masters golf tournament 2026 at the Augusta National Golf Club-Cameron Young
Cameron Young reacts after missing a putt on the 16th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
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Masters golf tournament 2026 at the Augusta National Golf Club-Haotong Li
Haotong Li, of China, hits from the bunker on the 16th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
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Masters golf tournament 2026 at the Augusta National Golf Club-Brian Campbell
Brian Campbell hits from the bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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