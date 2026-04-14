The Masters: Rory McIlroy Becomes Fourth Man To Win Consecutive Titles
Rory McIlroy became only the fourth man to win consecutive Masters titles, emerging triumphant at Augusta National for the second year running on Monday (April 13, 2026). With another green jacket, McIlroy joined Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus as the only repeat winners of the Masters. Having lost a six-shot lead in the third round, the 36-year-old fell two shots behind two players, Cameron Young and Justin Rose, in an electric final round. And then he delivered two big birdies around Amen Corner to join more elite company.
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