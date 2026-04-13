Heatwaves Likely In Several States Including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha In Days To Come

Authorities have advised residents in affected areas to take precautions, stay hydrated, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
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Red alert, heatwaves
Both day and night temperatures are already above normal in large parts of the country as of April 13. Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The IMD has predicted heatwave conditions in several states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Telangana, lasting until April 19.

  • Day temperatures are expected to reach 41-44°C in places like Hyderabad. Maximum temperatures are forecast to rise by 4-6°C in northwest India and 2-4°C in eastern and southern parts of the country.

  • Night temperatures are also abnormally high, being 3-5°C above normal in parts of Gujarat, and 1.6-3°C above normal in states like Maharashtra, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, offering little nighttime relief.

Summary

Summary of this article

With summer at its peak, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of impending heatwave conditions across multiple states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Odisha, lasting until April 19. Both day and night temperatures are already above normal in large parts of the country as of April 13.

In its April 13 press release, the IMD stated that heatwave conditions are "very likely" in isolated parts of Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat on April 13 and 14. The department also forecast heatwaves in Maharashtra on April 15 and 16; Madhya Pradesh from April 16 to 18; parts of Vidarbha in Maharashtra and interior Odisha from April 15 to 18; Chhattisgarh from April 16 to 19; Marathawada in Maharashtra on April 16 and 17; north interior Karnataka from April 15 to 17; and Jharkhand on April 17 and 18.

On April 12, the IMD had already issued a heatwave alert for Hyderabad for April 16, where maximum temperatures are expected to range between 41 and 44 degrees Celsius. The alert also applies to several districts in Telangana from April 12 to April 16.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority warned on April 12 that 51 mandals (sub-districts) are expected to face severe heatwave conditions on April 13, with 49 mandals likely to experience heatwave conditions. According to The New Indian Express, the intensity is expected to increase further on Tuesday, with severe heatwaves likely in 53 mandals and heatwaves in 57 mandals.

As of April 13, maximum day temperatures were "appreciably above normal" – 3.1°C to 5.0°C higher than usual – in parts of Konkan and Goa, western and eastern Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra, Kutch, central Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Day temperatures were above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C higher) in many parts of north interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Gujarat, Marathwada, coastal Karnataka, and at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rayalaseema.

The IMD forecast also predicts a gradual rise in maximum day temperatures across northwest India by 4-6°C from April 13 to 19, in Madhya Pradesh by 3-5°C until April 16, and over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh by 2-4°C until April 17. Eastern India, south peninsular India, and Maharashtra are also expected to see a rise of 2-4°C in maximum day temperatures over the next few days.

Minimum, or night, temperatures were "appreciably above normal" (3.1°C to 5.0°C) in some parts of Saurashtra and Kutch, and "above normal" (1.6°C to 3.0°C) in parts of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tripura.

Authorities have advised residents in affected areas to take precautions, stay hydrated, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours.

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