IPL Dispatch: Jasprit Bumrah's Wicketless Run Continues; Match Ban Threat Looms Over RR Official

Attendees stand during a moment of silence observed in memoriam of singing legend Asha Bhosle, before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Sunday, April 12, 2026. Bhosle, India's beloved singing icon, died at the age of 92 on Sunday following multiple organ failure, doctors treating her said. PTI Photo/Kunal Patil

Attendees stand during a moment of silence observed in memoriam of singing legend Asha Bhosle, before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Sunday, April 12, 2026. Bhosle, India's beloved singing icon, died at the age of 92 on Sunday following multiple organ failure, doctors treating her said. PTI Photo/Kunal Patil