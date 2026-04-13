SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 21 At Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 21st match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, April 13, 2026. Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered a loss in their last match against Punjab Kings. They now have only one win from four games and have suffered back-to-back losses. Despite an explosive start from Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, SRH couldn't carry on the momentum and their bowling has remained a weak link entering the season due to Pat Cummins' absence. Captain Ishan Kishan will have to be pro-active as Rajasthan Royals, who are in-form can bulldoze their way past SRH. Meanwhile, RR are coming off a solid victory against RCB. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhurv Jurel are in a great run of form and their bowling has delivered as an unit led by Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi. They will look to extend their winning run in this game and will start as favourites.
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