SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 21 At Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 21st match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, April 13, 2026. Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered a loss in their last match against Punjab Kings. They now have only one win from four games and have suffered back-to-back losses. Despite an explosive start from Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, SRH couldn't carry on the momentum and their bowling has remained a weak link entering the season due to Pat Cummins' absence. Captain Ishan Kishan will have to be pro-active as Rajasthan Royals, who are in-form can bulldoze their way past SRH. Meanwhile, RR are coming off a solid victory against RCB. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhurv Jurel are in a great run of form and their bowling has delivered as an unit led by Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi. They will look to extend their winning run in this game and will start as favourites.

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SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Indian Premier League Match 21 photos-Riyan Parag
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag, right, and Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan shake hands after the toss before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Indian Premier League Match 21 photos-Ravi Bishnoi
Rajasthan Royals' Yudhvir Singh Charak, centre, Ravi Bishnoi and other players during warm-up ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Indian Premier League Match 21 photos-Ishan Kishan
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan, right, during warm-up ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Indian Premier League Match 21 photos-Jofra Archer
Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer, right, celebrates with Lhuan-dre Pretorius the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Indian Premier League Match 21 photos-Abhishek Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Indian Premier League Match 21 photos-Ishan Kishan
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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