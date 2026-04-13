SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 21 At Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium

Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag, right, and Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan shake hands after the toss before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

1/5 Rajasthan Royals' Yudhvir Singh Charak, centre, Ravi Bishnoi and other players during warm-up ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan





2/5 Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan, right, during warm-up ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan





3/5 Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer, right, celebrates with Lhuan-dre Pretorius the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.





4/5 Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.





5/5 Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.





