US Enforces Iran Port Blockade With Warships

U.S. Central Command confirms deployment as Donald Trump warns Iran

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The US deployed 15+ warships, including USS Tripoli, to enforce a blockade on Iranian ports and coastal areas.

  • CENTCOM said global transit via Hormuz will continue, but Iran-linked shipping faces restrictions.

  • The move follows failed US-Iran talks, with Trump warning of military action against Iranian vessels.

The United States has launched a large-scale naval operation around Iran, deploying over 15 warships to enforce a blockade targeting Iranian ports and coastal areas. The move marks a significant escalation in pressure on Tehran following stalled diplomatic efforts.

At the centre of the deployment is the USS Tripoli (LHA 7), operating in the Arabian Sea with advanced F-35B Lightning II stealth fighters and MV-22 Ospreys. According to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the vessel is configured to maximise air power, capable of supporting more than 20 F-35Bs during peak operations.

CENTCOM said the blockade came into force at 1400 GMT and would be applied “impartially” to all vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports across the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. However, ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz to access non-Iranian ports will not be obstructed—softening earlier suggestions of a full chokehold on the critical route.

President Donald Trump issued a stark warning, stating that any Iranian fast-attack vessels approaching the blockade would be “immediately eliminated.” He also claimed that much of Iran’s naval capability had already been destroyed during the conflict, though such assertions remain unverified.

The blockade follows the return of a US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance, which held extended talks with Iranian officials in Pakistan but failed to broker an end to hostilities that began on February 28 after US and Israeli strikes on Tehran.

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Despite a two-week truce announced to facilitate negotiations, the enforcement of the blockade signals Washington’s intent to intensify pressure on Iran and test its strategic limits amid the ongoing conflict.

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