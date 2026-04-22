San Antonio Spurs 103-106 Portland Trail Blazers, NBA Playoffs Game 2: Wembanyama Injury Brings Painful Defeat

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) drives around San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round. Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) drives around San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round. Photo: AP/Eric Gay