Portland Trail Blazers 101-94 San Antonio Spurs, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Castle and Harper Spark Historic Surge
The San Antonio Spurs silenced a raucous Moda Center with a 120-108 victory, reclaiming a 2-1 series lead despite the absence of Victor Wembanyama (concussion protocol). Trailing by 15 in the third quarter, San Antonio ignited a massive 21-5 run to stun the Blazers. Rookie Stephon Castle delivered a statement performance with 33 points, while Dylan Harper made history off the bench with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Portland’s Jrue Holiday countered with 29 points, but the Blazers were unable to capitalize on the missing superstar as the Spurs' perimeter depth took over late.
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