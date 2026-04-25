Portland Trail Blazers 101-94 San Antonio Spurs, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Castle and Harper Spark Historic Surge

The San Antonio Spurs silenced a raucous Moda Center with a 120-108 victory, reclaiming a 2-1 series lead despite the absence of Victor Wembanyama (concussion protocol). Trailing by 15 in the third quarter, San Antonio ignited a massive 21-5 run to stun the Blazers. Rookie Stephon Castle delivered a statement performance with 33 points, while Dylan Harper made history off the bench with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Portland’s Jrue Holiday countered with 29 points, but the Blazers were unable to capitalize on the missing superstar as the Spurs' perimeter depth took over late.

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Portland Trail Blazers Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Playoffs-Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) drives to the basket past Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) during the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Portland, Oregon. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane
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Portland Trail Blazers Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Playoffs-Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) during the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Portland, Oregon. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane
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Portland Trail Blazers Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Playoffs-Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) during the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Portland, Oregon. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane
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Portland Trail Blazers Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Playoffs-Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) reaches for the ball past Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday, left, forduring the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Portland, Oregon. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane
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Portland Trail Blazers Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Playoffs-Robert Williams III
Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) reaches for a loose ball between San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) and forward Keldon Johnson (3) during the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Portland, Oregon. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane
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Portland Trail Blazers Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Playoffs-Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) drives against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Portland, Oregon. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane
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Portland Trail Blazers Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Playoffs-Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) drives against Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) during the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Portland, Oregon. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane
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Portland Trail Blazers Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Playoffs-Deaaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) pass the ball past Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) during the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Portland, Oregon. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane
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Portland Trail Blazers Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Playoffs-Robert Williams III
Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) signals to teammates during the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs in Portland, Oregon. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane
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Portland Trail Blazers Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Playoffs-Sidy Cissoko
Portland Trail Blazers guard Sidy Cissoko warms up before Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs in Portland, Oregon. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane
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