San Antonio Spurs 111-98 Portland Trail Blazers, NBA Playoffs Game 1: Wembanyama’s Record Debut Ends Six-Year Drought

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers, NBA Playoffs Game 1: Victor Wembanyama set records with 35 points in his playoff debut as the San Antonio Spurs beat Portland 111‑98, ending a six‑season postseason drought

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San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA Playoffs 2026 Western Conference first round game 1
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a score against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in San Antonio, Sunday, April 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • San Antonio Spurs defeated Portland Trail Blazers 111‑98 in Game 1 of their Western Conference first‑round series

  • Victor Wembanyama scored 35 points in his playoff debut, setting an NBA record for most first‑half points in a debut

  • Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox added 17 points each, combining for 15 assists

Victor Wembanyama scored 35 points in his playoff debut and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 111-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference series Sunday night.

Wembanyama’s 21 first-half points set an NBA record for the most in the opening half of an NBA playoff debut since the league’s play-by-play era began in 1997. His 35 total points set a Spurs franchise record for the most in a playoff debut, surpassing Tim Duncan’s 32 in 1998.

“It is obviously different, but we’ve been really good in the regular season,” Wembanyama said. “So, we have no reason to act differently or do anything different.”

Game 2 is Tuesday night in San Antonio before the series heads to Portland for Games 3 and 4.

Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox each added 17 points and combined for 15 assists for San Antonio.

Deni Avdija had 30 points and 10 rebounds to lead Portland, which beat Phoenix 114-110 in Tuesday’s play-in game to earn the No. 7 seed.

Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick in the 2023 draft behind Wembanyama and Charlotte’s Brandon Miller, added 18 points.

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The Spurs responded to the Trail Blazers’ physicality while holding them to 10-for-38 shooting on 3-pointers and had a 45-38 rebounding advantage.

“The Spurs put you in tough positions,” Portland coach Tiago Splitter said. “Against them, you’ve got to shoot the ball well from 3s. We didn’t. We’ve got to shoot the ball better.”

The Spurs and the sell-out crowd — which included Duncan and former teammate and fellow Hall of Famer David Robinson sitting together courtside — at the Frost Bank Center were primed for the franchise’s first playoff game since 2019. The six-season postseason drought came immediately after San Antonio won five NBA championships while appearing in a league-tying 22 straight postseasons.

Spurs fans are again dreaming big — and it’s because of their 7-foot-4 post player from France who is a finalist for the NBA’s MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Wembanyama’s highlights included dribbling behind his back to avoid Avdija at halfcourt, backing him down to the top of the key, spinning around him and running free to the rim for a two-handed dunk midway through the first quarter.

San Antonio clamped down defensively to regain their double-digit lead in the third quarter, with Devin Vassell blocking Donovan Clingan and Jrue Holiday while scoring eight straight points.

“That’s what we’ve talked about, just not giving up on the play,” Vassell said. “Every possession matters, whether it’s the first possession in the first quarter or the last possession in the fourth quarter. Play to the whistle.”

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