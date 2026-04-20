San Antonio Spurs 111-98 Portland Trail Blazers, NBA Playoffs Game 1: Wembanyama’s Record Debut Ends Six-Year Drought

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a score against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in San Antonio, Sunday, April 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a score against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in San Antonio, Sunday, April 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay