Minnesota Timberwolves Vs San Antonio Spurs, Conference SF: Wembanyama Powers Spurs To Crucial 2-1 Series Lead
The San Antonio Spurs survived a fierce fightback from the Minnesota Timberwolves to secure a 115-108 victory on Friday and take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. Victor Wembanyama delivered a sensational playoff performance with 39 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks, dominating both ends of the floor as the Spurs held firm in a bruising contest. Anthony Edwards responded with 32 points, 14 rebounds and six assists for Minnesota after returning from injury, while Stephon Castle added a double-double for San Antonio in a heated game filled with physical battles and tense exchanges.
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