Minnesota Timberwolves Vs San Antonio Spurs, Conference SF: Wembanyama Powers Spurs To Crucial 2-1 Series Lead

The San Antonio Spurs survived a fierce fightback from the Minnesota Timberwolves to secure a 115-108 victory on Friday and take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. Victor Wembanyama delivered a sensational playoff performance with 39 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks, dominating both ends of the floor as the Spurs held firm in a bruising contest. Anthony Edwards responded with 32 points, 14 rebounds and six assists for Minnesota after returning from injury, while Stephon Castle added a double-double for San Antonio in a heated game filled with physical battles and tense exchanges.

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Spurs vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball Conference Semifinals-Victor Wembanyama
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3), top, shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1), middle, during the second half of Game 3 of a NBA basketball second-round playoff series, in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Spurs vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball Conference Semifinals-Deaaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) during the second half of Game 3 of a NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Spurs vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball Conference Semifinals-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, left, is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) as he drives to the basket during the second half of Game 3 of a NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Spurs vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball Conference Semifinals-Alex Rodriguez
Minnesota Timberwolves co-owner Alex Rodriguez, right, reacts to a call during the second half of Game 3 of a NBA basketball second-round playoff series between the San Antonio Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Spurs vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball Conference Semifinals-Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, center, during the second half of Game 3 of a NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Spurs vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball Conference Semifinals-Deaaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) and guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the second half of Game 3 of a NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Spurs vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball Conference Semifinals-Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle, left, drives against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, right, during the second half of Game 3 of a NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Spurs vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball Conference Semifinals-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket between San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) and guard Stephon Castle (5) during the first half of Game 3 of a NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Spurs vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball Conference Semifinals-Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) scores over San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of Game 3 of a NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Spurs vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball Conference Semifinals-Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) and forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of Game 3 of a NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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Spurs vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball Conference Semifinals-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) grabs a rebound during the second half of Game 3 of a NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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