Road To Paris Olympics 2024: Kim Hyung Tak Praises SAI, AAI For Development Of Indian Archery

India have never won an Olympic medal in archery but renowned coach Kim Hyung Tak believes they can break the medal jinx at the Paris 2024 Olympics through consistent training and preparation. (More Sports News)
Kim, with over four decades of coaching experience, conducted a coaches’ seminar at the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence in Sonipat. He appreciated the skill-level and the overall quality of the side with the talent aplenty in the men’s and women’s recurve team.
The Korean also praised the constant coaching camps by Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Archery Association of India (AAI) for playing a major part in the development.
“The average level of the team has got a notch higher because of the talented men’s and women’s recurve team here. The frequent coaching camps by Sports Authority of India and Archery Association of India too are contributing to the cause and constant collaboration is only helping the team get that elusive medal at the Olympics,” Kim Hyung Tak was quoted as saying in a media release by the SAI.
Only Dhiraj Bommadevara has managed to book a ticket to the Paris Olympics for India in archery. However, India’s recurve archers will try to seal their team spot in the final qualification tournament held in Antalya, Turkey from June 14 to 17.
India also clinched the World Cup gold after shocking Olympic champions South Korea in Shanghai two weeks ago on April 28 with the camp brimming with confidence.
Kim also foresees a bright future for India archery with many young talents around and also the experienced blood gelling together ahead of the all-important Paris Olympics 2024.
“There are many young archers and this is only good for the future of Indian archery. The experienced heads like Deepika (Kumari), Tarundeep are guiding the young archers. This helps a lot in team building and this is very important in the build up to the Paris Games,” Kim added.