Other Sports

Road To Paris Olympics 2024: Kim Hyung Tak Praises SAI, AAI For Development Of Indian Archery

Kim, with over four decades of coaching experience, conducted a coaches’ seminar at the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence in Sonipat.

Photo Credit: SAI
Kim Hyung Tak with Indian Archers Photo Credit: SAI
info_icon

India have never won an Olympic medal in archery but renowned coach Kim Hyung Tak believes they can break the medal jinx at the Paris 2024 Olympics through consistent training and preparation. (More Sports News)

Kim, with over four decades of coaching experience, conducted a coaches’ seminar at the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence in Sonipat. He appreciated the skill-level and the overall quality of the side with the talent aplenty in the men’s and women’s recurve team.

The Korean also praised the constant coaching camps by Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Archery Association of India (AAI) for playing a major part in the development.

“The average level of the team has got a notch higher because of the talented men’s and women’s recurve team here. The frequent coaching camps by Sports Authority of India and Archery Association of India too are contributing to the cause and constant collaboration is only helping the team get that elusive medal at the Olympics,” Kim Hyung Tak was quoted as saying in a media release by the SAI.

Only Dhiraj Bommadevara has managed to book a ticket to the Paris Olympics for India in archery. However, India’s recurve archers will try to seal their team spot in the final qualification tournament held in Antalya, Turkey from June 14 to 17.

India's gold-winning men's recurve trio of (left to right) Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai. - X/Archery Association of India
Strong Technical Training Will Help India Get Good Results In Paris Olympics 2024, Says Coach Kim Hyung Tak

BY PTI

India also clinched the World Cup gold after shocking Olympic champions South Korea in Shanghai two weeks ago on April 28 with the camp brimming with confidence.

Kim also foresees a bright future for India archery with many young talents around and also the experienced blood gelling together ahead of the all-important Paris Olympics 2024.

“There are many young archers and this is only good for the future of Indian archery. The experienced heads like Deepika (Kumari), Tarundeep are guiding the young archers. This helps a lot in team building and this is very important in the build up to the Paris Games,” Kim added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Fake Sena': PM Modi Presents Merger Offer, Pawar And Thackeray Vow To Remain Independent
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Groom Among 4 Die In Car-Truck Collision
  3. What Lies Ahead For Haryana Government As Opposition Calls For Floor Test
  4. ‘This Election Is Between Imaandari Aur Beimaani’: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  5. Gujarat Board Class 10 Result Declared: Check Scores Now At gseb.org
Entertainment News
  1. Mother's Day 2024: Taylor Swift's 'Best Day' To Drake's 'Look What You've Done', 10 Songs To Dedicate To Your Mum On This Special Day
  2. Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Sanjay Leela Bhansali For ‘Heeramandi’ Success: How Much You Wanted To Make This
  3. Kareena Kapoor Khan Receives Court Notice For Using 'Bible' In Her Pregnancy Book Title-Report
  4. On 17th Year Of 'Life In A...Metro', Shilpa Shetty Is All Praise For Anurag Basu's 'Storytelling'
  5. Dev Joshi Of 'Baalveer' Aims For The Skies; Awaits His Turn To Start Pilot Training
Sports News
  1. AC Milan Vs Cagliari, Serie A: Stefano Pioli Wants Rossoneri To Finish Season On A High
  2. Today's Sports News Updates: Al Ain Lead Yokohama FM In AFC Champions League Final 1st Leg
  3. Road To Paris Olympics 2024: Kim Hyung Tak Praises SAI, AAI For Development Of Indian Archery
  4. IPL 2024 Playoffs: Does RCB Stand A Chance To Qualify? Every Scenario Explained
  5. World Squash Championships: Ramit Tandon Ousts Faraz, Enters Second Round
World News
  1. Solar Storm Hits Earth: Celestial Gift Of Northern Lights Across Countries; Alerts On As Communication, Power Grids Likely To Get Hit | Explained
  2. Beloved KTLA Anchor Sam Rubin Passes Away At 64: A Look Back At His Impact
  3. Meet The 'Panda Dogs': China Zoo's Creative Twist On Chow Chows Sparks Controversy
  4. Israel Orders New Evacuations In The Southern Gaza City Of Rafah As It Prepares To Expand Operations
  5. Solar Fury: Northern Lights Spectacle Expected This Weekend, Rare Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch Issued Prompting Outage Concerns
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail