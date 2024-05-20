Other Sports

PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele Schauffele 'Captured The Moment' With Maiden Major Win

Xander Schauffele
Xander Schauffele says that he captured the moment during his PGA Championship win after handling the big moments better than he had in the past. (More Sports News)

Schauffele won his maiden major victory with a dramatic one-shot win at Valhalla, Kentucky on Sunday, making history as he finished 21 under, the lowest 72-hole score in men’s major history.

He held off late challenges from Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland to secure the Wanamaker Trophy after carding a 65 on the final day.

Xander Schauffele holds the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club. - AP
PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele Wins First Major In A Thriller At Valhalla

BY Associated Press

"It feels amazing," Schauffele told reporters after his win.

"Winning, I said it earlier, is a result. This is awesome, it's super sweet, but when I break it down, I'm really proud of how I handled certain moments on the course today, different from the past."

"I was pretty nervous. I don't really remember it [the birdie putt] lipping in, I just heard everyone roaring and I looked up to the sky in relief.

"I really did not want to go into a play-off with Bryson. Going up 18 with his length, it's not something that I was going to have a whole lot of fun with.

"I was able to capture that moment there... I just kept telling myself I need to earn this, earn this and be in the moment, and I was able to do that."

Scottie Scheffler in action during the first round at the PGA Championship. - null
PGA Championship: World Number One Scottie Scheffler Arrested Ahead Of Second Round

BY Stats Perform

Despite lifting the trophy, Schauffele believes that he still has work to do to reach Scottie Scheffler.

The world number one had a turbulent week, which saw him arrested ahead of the second round on Friday, and he finished joint-eighth.

"All of us are climbing this massive mountain and at the top of the mountain is Scottie Scheffler," Schauffele added. "I won this today, but I'm still not that close to Scottie Scheffler in the big scheme of things.

"I got one good hook up there in the mountain up on that cliff, and I'm still climbing. I might have a beer up there on that side of the hill there and enjoy this, but it's not that hard to chase when someone is so far ahead of you."

