Other Sports

PGA Championship: World Number One Scottie Scheffler Arrested Ahead Of Second Round

Louisville Metro Police Department said a bus had struck and killed a pedestrian in the incident, which Scheffler was reportedly attempting to navigate to enter the course

Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler in action during the first round at the PGA Championship.
info_icon

World number one Scottie Scheffler was arrested ahead of the second round at the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. (More Sports News)

According to reports from ESPN, Scheffler faces charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

The start of Friday's second round in Kentucky was delayed due to a traffic incident outside the course.

Scottie Scheffler speaks during a news conference during the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club. - AP
Golfer Scottie Scheffler Reflects On His Life, Eyes Another Major At PGA

BY Associated Press

Louisville Metro Police Department said a bus had struck and killed a pedestrian in the incident, which Scheffler was reportedly attempting to navigate to enter the course.

Pre-tournament favourite Scheffler carded a four-under-par 67 in the first round on Thursday, putting him five strokes behind early pacesetter Xander Schauffele.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Indian Navy Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing At Goa Airport; Flight Operations Affected
  2. Reporter's Guarantee | In Conversation With Congress’ Nagendra Kumar Pradhan
  3. Reporter's Guarantee | Avinash Pandey on Gorakhpur, Congress, Lok Sabha Elections
  4. Mercury Continues To Soar In Rajasthan, Barmer Hottest At 46.5 Deg C
  5. Wrong CUET-UG Question Paper Distributed At Kanpur Centre, Exam Rescheduled To May 29: NTA
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai To Deepika Padukone, 7 Unforgettable Debut Red Carpet Looks By Indian Actresses
  2. Deep Dive: Bhansali’s Heeramandi
  3. Cannes 2024: Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Receives A Thunderous Response At Cannes Film Festival – View Pics
  4. ‘Reunion’ Trailer Review: Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Nina Dobrev Come Up With A Wild High School Ride Of Twists And Turns
  5. Did You Know Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Planned Their Destination Wedding In South Africa?
Sports News
  1. Lionel Messi Napkin That Sealed Barcelona's Move Sells For $965,000 At Auction
  2. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Mumbai's Hardik Pandya Wins Toss To Bowl First Against KL Rahul's Lucknow
  3. EFL Championship: Leeds United's Belief Never Wavered As Wembley Beckons
  4. PGA Championship: World Number One Scottie Scheffler Arrested Ahead Of Second Round
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Brazil To Host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup; WADA Suspends Indian Boxer Parveen Hooda
World News
  1. TimeOut Has Declared Porto As Most Underrated European City; Here’s Why You Should Visit There
  2. Teen Arrested In Connection With Fatal Citi Bike Shooting Of 16-Year-Old Near Soho Luxury Hotel In New York
  3. Census Bureau Reports: Detroit Sees First Population Rise After Decades
  4. Watch | Severe Storms Strike Houston Leaving 4 Dead And '900,000 Families' Without Electricity; Flood Watch Issued
  5. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery Join Hands To Launch Sports Streaming Service “Venu Sports”
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup