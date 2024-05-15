Golfer Scottie Scheffler Reflects On His Life, Eyes Another Major At PGA

“Sometimes it's pretty cool to see somebody kind of push the limit on what you thought was possible,” Homa said. "I did not think you could hit a golf ball this well this long. I did not know that was possible. We saw it with Tiger but I wasn't around then, and Tiger feels like a mythological creature, especially when you look back on some of those seasons he had from 2000 to 2008 or 2009 or whatever it was. I mean just like absurd golf.