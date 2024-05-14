Other Sports

US PGA Championship Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

The 106th US PGA Championship begins on Thursday with defending champion Brooks Koepka among around 156 players in the field

One of the four major men’s golf championships in the calendar year, the US PGA Championship, also known as PGA Championship, is the only one exclusively for professional players. This year’s event is scheduled to take place from May 16–19, 2024, at Valhalla Golf Course. (More Sports News)

It promises to be amongst the most keenly watched tournaments on the golfing calendar, with multiple compelling storylines to follow.

The 106th US PGA Championship begins on Thursday with defending champion Brooks Koepka among around 156 players in the field.

The defending champion Brooks Koepka is one of the seven LIV Golf players, who made history last year as the first LIV Golfer to win a major. Scottie Scheffler's impressive 2024 season has drawn comparisons to Tiger Woods, and he'll be looking to maintain his form. Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are also among the players to watch out for.

Schedule

The tee-times and groupings for rounds one and two are yet to be announced.

Round one: Thursday, 16 May

Round two: Friday, 17 May

Round three: Saturday, 18 May

Round four: Sunday, 19 May

When and where the US PGA Championships is scheduled to take place?

The US PGA Championships will take place from 16th May to 19th May 2024, at the Valhalla Golf Course in USA.

Where to watch the live telecast of the US PGA Championships 2024 in India?

Unfortunately, the PGA Championships won’t be televised in India.

Where to watch live streaming of the PGA Championships 2024 in India?

The Indian golf fans can watch the live streaming on FanCode from 10:30pm IST from Thursday, May 16 to Sunday, May 19.

