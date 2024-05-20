PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele Makes History With Dramatic First Major Win

Xander Schauffele secured a maiden major victory with a dramatic one-shot win to make history in the PGA Championship. (More Golf News)
Schauffele held off late challenges from Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland to finish on 21 under at Valhalla – the lowest 72-hole score in men’s major history.
Hovland had briefly taken the lead after six birdies in eight holes, but Schauffele pulled it back with birdies on the 11th and 12th.
DeChambeau then birdied the last hole to card a 64, drawing level with his fellow American and setting him up for a nervy finish.
However, Schauffele, who led the tournament after equalling the best round at a major when he carded 62 in round one, claimed the Wanamaker Trophy with his final shot, putting a six-foot birdie.
"I was emotional after the [winning] putt lipped in," said Schauffele. "It's been a while since I've won – I really did not want to go into a play-off with Bryson.
"My dad is in Hawaii, and I managed to call him, but I had to hang up quickly because he was making me cry."
Justin Rose and Shane Lowry, who brilliantly equalled Schauffele’s 62 on Saturday, finished 14 under in joint-sixth.
Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa went into the final round as joint-leader alongside the PGA Championship winner, but a disappointing Sunday meant he finished five off the pace.
World number one, Scottie Scheffler ended a tumultuous week in joint-eighth, meanwhile, Rory McIlroy finished outside the top 10 on 12 under.
The Northern Irishman had been hotly tipped to end his long wait for another major title, yet he found the water with approach shots on the 13th and 15th.
McIlroy was just ahead of Kentucky native Justin Thomas, who carded a bogey-free 68 on the final day.
"It was wild. I've never felt so loved, I've had a lot of fun this week," Thomas told Sky Sports.
"That was pretty special walking up 18. I obviously wish I had a chance to win, but it was just so much fun. I can't put it into words. It's special.
"I'm glad I could do this and play in my home town."