PGA Championship 2024: Facts, Figures And Prize Money Of 106th Edition Of Golf Tournament

Last time at Valhalla: Rory McIlroy won his second straight major in a back-nine thriller in the dark in 2014 in which Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and Henrik Stenson all had a share of the lead at some point. Rain delays nearly forced a Monday finish. McIlroy joined the twosome ahead in the 18th fairway to finish. Fowler missed a long eagle putt and Mickelson nearly holed an eagle chip from the fairway that would have forced a playoff. McIlroy made par for a 3-under 68 and a one-shot win.