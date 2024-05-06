Other Sports

PGA Championship: Things Going Right For Brooks Koepka Ahead Of Title Defence

Brooks Koepka's return to form comes at an ideal time, as he gears up for a bid to win his fourth PGA Championship title – and sixth major overall – at Valhalla Golf Club next week

Brooks Koepka won LIV Golf's latest event at Sentosa Golf Club.
Brooks Koepka believes things are trending in the right direction as he prepares to defend his PGA Championship title next week, having warmed up with a two-shot win at LIV Golf Singapore. (More Golf News)

Koepka recorded his first triumph on the LIV circuit this year on Sunday, shooting a three-under final round of 68 to see off competition from Australian duo Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith.

A resurgent Smith shot five under in the third round in Singapore, but Koepka carded four birdies and one bogey to ensure he became the first player to win four titles on the LIV tour.

His return to form comes at an ideal time, as he gears up for a bid to win his fourth PGA Championship title – and sixth major overall – at Valhalla Golf Club next week.

"It's all starting to come around. I've put in a lot of work and I like the way things are trending," the Florida native said.

"I just need to go back next week and make sure everything continues, do the right stuff and go from there."

Kopeka had finished in a share of ninth in LIV's previous event in Adelaide one week earlier, four shots back of winner Brendan Steele.

The 34-year-old continued: "I feel good – I feel a lot better than I did last week. 

"It was about rounding the corner for me. I was improving but the results weren't there. It's nice to see some results and the hard work paying off.

"I still have the same expectations every time I go tee it up and that's to win. Those are my expectations, what I want to do. One result doesn't mean anything really in the scheme of things.

"For two weeks, a lot can change. Yeah, it does help, but at the same time, I've seen guys miss cuts and then go win and then win and then not compete the week after. It's all ebbs and flows."

