Other Sports

Paris Olympics: Ma Long Scripts History For China With Sixth Table Tennis Gold

Ma Long became the Chinese athlete with the most gold medals in the history of the Olympics when he helped China win the men's table tennis team final at the Paris Games

Ma Long creates history at Paris Olympics 2024
Ma Long creates history at Paris Olympics 2024 Photo: AP
info_icon

Ma Long became the Chinese athlete with the most gold medals in the history of the Olympics when he helped China win the men's table tennis team final at the Paris Games on Friday. (Full Olympics News|More Sports News)

China defeated Sweden for its fifth straight Olympic victory in the team event, and Ma secured his sixth gold to become the most decorated table tennis Olympian.

The 35-year-old Ma won at least one gold medal in every Summer Games since London in 2012.

“These past 12 years have been a journey filled with ups and downs, and I feel incredibly fortunate. I've played many different roles in each Olympics,” he said.

“After Tokyo I didn't expect to be here in Paris, but these three years have helped me grow mentally and technically. This gold medal is a great way to conclude my Olympic journey.”

Ma is the only player with four gold medals in the team event, winning them in Paris, Tokyo, Rio de Janeiro and London.

He won his singles gold medals in Tokyo and Rio. He did not play the singles tournament in Paris.

Ma said he was ending his Olympic career but was not retiring from competition completely.

"You might still see me on the international table tennis stage in the future,” he said.

China, long the dominant force in table tennis, swept the four Olympic gold medals so far in Paris, with the other victories coming in the men's and women's singles tournaments and in the mixed doubles event.

The women's team final is Saturday, with China taking on Japan.

China has won 36 of the 41 gold medals since the sport was added to the Olympic program at Seoul in 1988.

France won the bronze in the men's team event in a match against Japan. It was France's first medal ever in the team event.

“It was incredible," 17-year-old Frenchman Felix Lebrun said. “It was a dream for all three of us to live it together after an incredible match.

These were unforgettable emotions, and we will remember this for a long time. It is a magical moment, and we're delighted to share it with the team and the public.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 World Cup: BCB Seeks Bangladesh Army’s Assurance For Hosting Tournament
  2. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Likely To End Up With Indian-Based Head Coach, Says Ricky Ponting
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: West Indies Wobble After Bowling South Africa Out For 357 Runs
  4. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  5. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: ESP Euro Winning Coach De La Fuente Lauds His Country's Historic Gold Medal Success
  2. Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag Warns Over Slow Start Ahead Of New Season For Red Devils
  3. USA Vs Brazil, Paris Olympics 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch USA vs BRA Women's Gold Medal Match
  4. ESP 5-3 FRA, Paris Olympics: Spain Beat France To Take Gold In Men's Football Final
  5. Paris Olympics: Thierry Henry Proud Of France's 'Beautiful Journey' Despite Gold Medal Match Defeat
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  2. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  3. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  4. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  5. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: Indian Men's Hockey Team Returns Home, Receives Grand Welcome At Delhi Airport
  2. Paris Olympics, Women's Hockey: Netherlands Beat China 2-1 To Defend Title, Gold Celebrated In Orange Sea
  3. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh
  4. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  5. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi Wayanad Visit LIVE: PM Modi Lands In Wayanad’s Kalpetta After Aerial Survey
  2. EAM Jaishankar Meets Maldivian President Muizzu As India Seeks To Reset Bilateral Ties
  3. Flaunting Prisoner’s Mark, Hemant Soren Vows To Fight Injustice On His Birthday
  4. J&K: Police Release Sketches Of 4 Terrorists Seen In Higher Reaches Of Kathua, Announce Cash Reward
  5. India To Introduce UPI Payment Service In Maldives
Entertainment News
  1. 'Here’s To Lifelong Friendships': Farhan Akhtar Turns Nostalgic As He Celebrates 23 Years Of 'Dil Chahta Hai'
  2. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  3. Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’
  4. H.E.R. To Perform US National Anthem At 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
  5. Nagarjuna Reveals Separation from Samantha Left Naga Chaitanya 'Depressed'; Shares Reason Behind Chay, Sobhita's 'Hurried' Engagement
US News
  1. New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It
  2. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  3. One Of The Most Spectacular Celestial Events Is Approaching US Skies; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  4. Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’
  5. H.E.R. To Perform US National Anthem At 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
World News
  1. Amid Massive Protests, Bangladesh Chief Justice Says He Will Resign
  2. New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It
  3. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  4. One Of The Most Spectacular Celestial Events Is Approaching US Skies; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  5. Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict Set For Today; Reetika Hooda Carries India’s Last Hope In Wrestling