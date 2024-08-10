Paris Olympics 2024 is about to end and many new records were made in the 33rd edition of the modern Olympic Games. Paris also saw an addition of four new sports. Many athletes bettered their previous record whereas some set new ones. Let's have a look at all the records broken at the Paris Olympics 2024 after Day 14. (Full Coverage | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)
TRACK AND FIELD
- Tamirat Tola (Ethiopia): Set a new Olympic record in the men’s marathon with a time of 2:06:26, breaking the previous record of 2:06:32 set by Samuel Wanjiru (Kenya) at the 2008 Beijing Games.
- Marileidy Paulino (Dominican Republic): Broke the Olympic record in the women’s 400 meters with a time of 48.17 seconds, surpassing the previous record of 48.25 seconds set by Marie-José Perec (France) at the 1996 Atlanta Games.
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA): Set a new world record in the women’s 400-meter hurdles, winning gold with a time of 50.37 seconds, improving on her previous record of 50.65 seconds set in June.
- Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan): Won the men’s javelin throw gold medal with an Olympic record of 92.97 meters, breaking the previous record of 90.57 meters set by Andreas Thorkildsen (Norway) at the 2008 Beijing Games.
- Roje Stona (Jamaica): Won the men’s discus throw gold medal with an Olympic record distance of 70.00 meters.
- Winfred Yavi (Bahrain): Set an Olympic record in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8:52.76.
- Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda): Broke the Olympic record in the men’s 10,000 meters with a time of 26:43.14, surpassing the previous record of 27:01.17 set by Kenenisa Bekele (Ethiopia) at the 2008 Beijing Games.
- Armand “Mondo” Duplantis (Sweden): Improved his own pole vault world record to 6.25 meters, winning the Olympic gold medal.
- Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, and Kaylyn Brown (USA): Set a world record in the mixed 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:07.41, breaking the previous record of 3:08.80 set at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
MODERN PENTATHLON
- Kerenza Bryson (Britain): Set a new Olympic record in the women’s laser run with a score of 1,402, breaking the previous record of 1,385 set by Kate French (Britain) at the Tokyo 2021 Games.
- Laura Asadauskaite (Lithuania): Broke her own Olympic record in the women’s laser run with a time of 11:10.90/630, surpassing her previous record of 11:38.37/602 set at the Tokyo 2021 Games.
- Ahmed Elgendy (Egypt): Set a new Olympic record in the men’s laser run semifinal with a score of 1,516, breaking the previous record of 1,482 set by Joseph Choong (Britain) at the Tokyo 2021 Games.
- Martin Vlach (Czech Republic): Improved his own Olympic record in the men’s laser run with a time of 9:47.46/713, breaking his previous record of 10:30.13/670 from the Tokyo 2021 Games.
CYCLING TRACK
- Lea Friedrich (Germany): Set a new world record in the women’s 200-meter flying start with a time of 10.029 seconds, breaking the previous record of 10.108 seconds set earlier by Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand).
- Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands): Broke the world record in the men’s 200-meter flying start with a time of 9.088 seconds.
- Pauline Grabosch, Emma Hinze, and Lea Friedrich (Germany): Set a new world record in the women’s team sprint with a time of 45.377 seconds, breaking the previous record of 45.472 seconds set by Katy Marchant, Sophie Capewell, and Emma Finucane (Britain) earlier in the day.
- Dutch Men’s Team Sprint: Set a world record with a time of 40.949 seconds to win gold.
- Australian Men’s Team Pursuit: Set a world record with a time of 3:40.730 seconds in the heats and went on to win gold in the final.
- British Women’s Team Sprint: Set a world record with a time of 45.186 seconds to win gold at the Paris Games.
WEIGHTLIFTING
- Karlos Nasar (Bulgaria): Broke his own world record in the men’s 89-kilogram clean and jerk with a lift of 224 kilograms and set a new world record with an overall total of 404 kilograms, breaking the previous record of 396 kilograms set by Li Dayin (China) at the 2023 Asian Championships.
- Luo Shifang: Set Olympic records in the snatch (107 kilograms), clean-and-jerk (134 kilograms), and total (241 kilograms) to win gold in the women’s 59-kilogram division.
- Rizki Juniansyah (Indonesia): Set an Olympic record in the men’s 73-kilogram clean and jerk with a lift of 199 kilograms.
- Li Fabin: Set an Olympic record in the men’s 61-kilogram snatch with a lift of 143 kilograms.
SPORT CLIMBING
- Tom Watson (USA): Set a world record in speed climbing with a time of 4.74 seconds during the bronze-medal match.
- Aleksandra Mirosław (Poland): Broke her own world record in the women’s speed climb with a time of 6.06 seconds, surpassing her previous record of 6.24 seconds set in Rome in September 2023.
Advertisement
SWIMMING
- Bobby Finke (USA): Broke the world record in the men’s 1,500-meter freestyle with a time of 14:30.67, surpassing the previous record of 14:31.02 set by Sun Yang (China) at the 2012 London Games.
- Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh, and Torri Huske (USA): Set a new world record in the women’s 4x100 medley relay with a time of 3:49.63, breaking the previous record of 3:50.40 set by the U.S. team at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships.
- Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh, and Torri Huske (USA): Set a new world record in the mixed 4x100-meter relay with a time of 3:37.43, breaking the previous record of 3:37.58 set by Britain at the 2021 Tokyo Games.
Advertisement
- Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden): Broke her own Olympic record in the women’s 50-meter freestyle with a time of 23.66 seconds, surpassing her previous record of 23.85 seconds set at the 2021 Tokyo Games.
- Leon Marchand (France): Set a new Olympic record in the men’s 200-meter individual medley with a time of 1:54.06, breaking the previous record of 1:54.23 set by Michael Phelps (USA) at the 2008 Beijing Games.
- Kaylee McKeown (Australia): Broke the Olympic record in the women’s 200-meter backstroke with a time of 2:03.73, surpassing the previous record of 2:04.06 set by Missy Franklin (USA) at the 2012 London Games.
Advertisement
- Summer McIntosh (Canada): Set a new Olympic record in the women’s 200-meter butterfly with a time of 2:03.03, breaking the previous record of 2:03.86 set by Zhang Yufei (China) at the 2021 Tokyo Games.
- Mollie O’Callaghan, Lani Pallister, Brianna Throssell, and Ariarne Titmus (Australia): Set a new Olympic record in the women’s 4x200-meter relay with a time of 7:38.08, breaking the previous record of 7:40.33 set by China at the 2021 Tokyo Games.
- Pan Zhanle (China): Broke his own world record in the men’s 100-meter freestyle with a time of 46.40 seconds, improving on his previous record of 46.80 seconds set at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships.
Advertisement
- Leon Marchand (France): Set two new Olympic records on the same night, swimming the men’s 200-meter butterfly in 1:51.21 and the 200-meter breaststroke in 2:05.85, breaking the previous records of 1:51.25 and 2:06.38, respectively.
- Katie Ledecky (USA): Broke her own Olympic record in the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle with a time of 15:30.02, surpassing her previous record of 15:35.35 set at the 2021 Tokyo Games.
- Daniel Wiffen (Ireland): Broke the Olympic record in the men’s 800-meter freestyle with a time of 7:38.19, surpassing the previous Olympic record of 7:41.28 set by Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine at the Tokyo Games in 2021.
Advertisement
- Mollie O’Callaghan (Australia): Swam the women’s 200-meter freestyle final in 1:53.27, surpassing the Olympic record of 1:53.50 set by Ariarne Titmus (Australia) at the Tokyo 2021 Games.
- Leon Marchand (France): Swam the men’s 400-meter individual medley in 4:02.95, breaking the Olympic record of 4:03.84 set by Michael Phelps (USA) at the Beijing 2008 Games.
- Gretchen Walsh (USA): Swam the women’s 100-meter butterfly in 55.37 seconds, surpassing the Olympic record of 55.48 seconds set by Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden) at the Rio 2016 Games.
- Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon, and Meg Harris (Australia): Swam the 4x100 freestyle relay in 3:28.92, breaking their own Olympic record of 3:29.69 set at the Tokyo 2021 Games.
Advertisement
- Pan Zhanle (China): Swam the men’s 100-meter freestyle in 46.92 seconds, breaking the Olympic record set by Caeleb Dressel (USA) at the Tokyo 2021 Games.
SHOOTING
- Chiara Leone (Switzerland): Scored 464.4 in the women’s 50-meter rifle three positions final, breaking the Olympic record of 463.9 set by Nina Christen (Switzerland) at the Tokyo 2021 Games.
- Adriana Ruano (Guatemala): Hit 45 of 50 targets in the women’s trap competition, surpassing the Olympic record of 43 set by Rehak Stefecekova (Slovakia) at the Tokyo 2021 Games.
- Nathan Hales (Britain): Scored 48 in men’s trap, surpassing the Olympic record of 43 set by Jiri Liptak and David Kostelecky at the Tokyo 2021 Games.
Advertisement
- Sheng Lihao (China): Scored 252 in the men’s 10-meter air rifle, breaking the Olympic record of 251.6 set by William Shaner (USA) at the Tokyo 2021 Games.
- Ban Hyojin (South Korea) and Huang Yuting (China): Each scored 251.8 in the women’s team 10-meter air rifle, tying the Olympic record set by Yang Qian (China) at the Tokyo 2021 Games.
- Yusef Dikec and Ilayda Tarhan (Turkey): Scored 582 in the mixed team 10-meter air pistol, matching the Olympic record set by Manu Bhaker and Chaudhary Saurabh (India) at the Tokyo 2021 Games.
- Oh Ye Jin (South Korea): Scored 243.2 in the women’s 10-meter air pistol, surpassing the Olympic record of 240.3 set by Vitalina Batsarashkina (ROC) at the Tokyo 2021 Games. Kim Yeji (South Korea) also exceeded the previous mark with a score of 241.3, winning silver.
Advertisement
ROWING
- Oliver Zeidler (Germany): Completed his semifinal in men’s singles sculls in 6:35.77, breaking the Olympic record of 6:40.45 set by Stefanos Ntouskos (Greece) at the Tokyo 2021 Games.
RUGBY SEVENS
- Maddison Levi (Australia): Scored 14 tries, breaking the single Olympic record of 10 set by Portia Woodman-Wickliffe (New Zealand) at the Rio 2016 Games.
ARCHERY
- Lim Si-hyeon (South Korea): Scored 694 in the women’s 72 arrows 70-meter round, breaking the world record of 692 held by Kang Chae-young (South Korea) since 2019.
- Jeon Hun-young, Lim Si-hyeon, and Nam Su-Hyeon (South Korea): Scored 2,046 in the women’s 216 arrows 70-meter round, breaking the Olympic record of 2,032 set by An San, Jang Min-hee, and Kang Chae-young (South Korea) at the Tokyo 2021 Games.
Advertisement
- Lim Si-hyeon and Kim Woo-jin (South Korea): Scored 1,380 in the mixed 144 arrows 70-meter round, surpassing the Olympic record of 1,368 set by An San and Kim Je-deok (South Korea) at the Tokyo 2021 Games.