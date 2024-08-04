Sports

Paris Olympics, Day 8 In Pics: Katie Ledecky Creates History Again; Julien Alfred Wins Women's 100m

Thrilling action continued at the Paris Olympics on Day 8 too. Records were shattered, history was written and re-written and some we got some unforgettable moments from the field. Here is a gallery of highlights on Day 8 of the Olympics captured by AP photographers at the Paris Games.

Paris Olympics Games Swimming Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson

United States' Katie Ledecky celebrates with the gold medal during the awards ceremony for the women's 800-meter freestyle at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

1/10
Paris Olympics Athletics
Paris Olympics Athletics Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Julien Alfred, of Saint Lucia, celebrates after winning the women's 100-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

2/10
Paris Olympics Games Boxing
Paris Olympics Games Boxing Photo: AP/John Locher

Ireland's Kellie Harrington celebrates after defeating Brazil's Beatriz Soares in their women's 60kg semifinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

3/10
Paris Olympics Games
Paris Olympics Games Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

United States' Gretchen Walsh celebrates after winning the gold medal for the mixed 4x100-meter medley relay at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

4/10
Paris Olympics Athletics
Paris Olympics Athletics Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Femke Bol, of the Netherlands, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the 4 x 400 meters relay mixed final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

5/10
2024 Paris Olympics Games
2024 Paris Olympics Games Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Winners of the decathlon, bottom row left to right, silver medalist Leo Neugebauer, of Germany, gold medalist Markus Rooth, of Norway, and bronze medalist Lindon Victor, of Grenada, lay on the track with fellow competitors after completing the last event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

6/10
Chinas Zheng Qinwen
China's Zheng Qinwen Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

China's Zheng Qinwen kisses her gold medal after defeating Croatia's Donna Vekic during the Women's Singles tennis final at the Roland Garros stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/10
Paris Olympics Games Soccer
Paris Olympics Games Soccer Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Spain's goalkeeper Cata Coll celebrates after defeating Colombia in a penalty shootout during the women's quarter-final soccer match, at Lyon Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Decines, France.

8/10
Paris Olympics Games Sabre
Paris Olympics Games Sabre Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Ukraine's Olga Kharlan, left, celebrates with her teammates after winning the women's team sabre final match against South Korea during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

9/10
Japans fencers Misaki Emura
Japan's fencers Misaki Emura Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Japan's fencers Misaki Emura celebrates after winning the women's team sabre bronze final match against France during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

10/10
Paris Olympics Athletics
Paris Olympics Athletics Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Noah Lyles, of the United States, prepares for a heat in the men's 100-meter at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

