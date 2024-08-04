Paris Olympics, Day 8 In Pics: Katie Ledecky Creates History Again; Julien Alfred Wins Women's 100m

United States' Katie Ledecky celebrates with the gold medal during the awards ceremony for the women's 800-meter freestyle at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Julien Alfred, of Saint Lucia, celebrates after winning the women's 100-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Ireland's Kellie Harrington celebrates after defeating Brazil's Beatriz Soares in their women's 60kg semifinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
United States' Gretchen Walsh celebrates after winning the gold medal for the mixed 4x100-meter medley relay at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Femke Bol, of the Netherlands, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the 4 x 400 meters relay mixed final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Winners of the decathlon, bottom row left to right, silver medalist Leo Neugebauer, of Germany, gold medalist Markus Rooth, of Norway, and bronze medalist Lindon Victor, of Grenada, lay on the track with fellow competitors after completing the last event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
China's Zheng Qinwen kisses her gold medal after defeating Croatia's Donna Vekic during the Women's Singles tennis final at the Roland Garros stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Spain's goalkeeper Cata Coll celebrates after defeating Colombia in a penalty shootout during the women's quarter-final soccer match, at Lyon Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Decines, France.
Ukraine's Olga Kharlan, left, celebrates with her teammates after winning the women's team sabre final match against South Korea during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Japan's fencers Misaki Emura celebrates after winning the women's team sabre bronze final match against France during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Noah Lyles, of the United States, prepares for a heat in the men's 100-meter at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.