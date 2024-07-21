Other Sports

Neeraj Chopra's Adductor Is Fine, He's Back To Intense Training Now: Coach Klaus Bartonietz

None of the top javelin throwers have performed exceptionally well this season and Bartonietz suggested that the competition could be wide open in the Olympics. As usual, he would not even predict Neeraj Chopra's chances

Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra's competition day is just two weeks away with the qualification round scheduled on August 6.
info_icon

The adductor niggle that has troubled Neeraj Chopra in the past couple of months "is fine" now and the reigning Olympic champion has entered the high intensity phase of his Paris preparations, his German coach Klaus Bartonietz told PTI, dismissing concerns surrounding the Indian star's fitness. (More Sports News)

The 26-year-old Chopra, who scripted history by winning the javelin throw gold at the Tokyo Olympics, is once again the country's best bet for a top podium finish in the Paris Games beginning on July 26.

But his season has been far from perfect in terms of fitness. Bartonietz, however, insisted that things are back on track.

"Everything is according to plan. At the moment, no issue with that (adductor niggle), it's fine, it looks good, hoping to remain like that till the Olympics," the coach, who has been with Chopra for close to five years, told PTI in an exclusive interview from Antalya, Turkiye where they are currently based for training.

"It's just over two weeks left in the Olympics, so the intensity of training is high. He is having full throwing sessions."

Chopra withdrew from Ostrava Golden Spike on May 28 as a precautionary measure after he felt "something" in his adductor (group of muscles located on inner thighs). He made a strong comeback by winning gold at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on June 18 with a throw of 85.97m.

He opted out of the Paris Diamond League on July 7, insisting that the event was never a part of his competition calendar this year.

Chopra's competition day is just two weeks away with the qualification round scheduled on August 6.

Asked about the training routine of Chopra, Bartonietz said, "We have sessions of sprinting, jumping or throwing or weightlifting alternately for activation in the morning. Two sessions, one in morning and one in evening, two to two-and-a-half-hour long each.

Bartonietz said the approach is nearly the same as the one adopted before the Tokyo Olympics.

Chopra has maintained that he is focusing more on training than competitions this time. He is working on strengthening his blocking leg to mitigate pressure on his groin.

"Yes. Generally, javelin throw is all about it (having fast runway and blocking well). It's very hard to throw far with a poor runway. More the energy you bring with that, the better it is," said the German bio-mechanics expert.

"Three events before Olympics not disadvantage"

Chopra competed in five events before Tokyo but in only three ahead of the Paris Games. His coach does not see anything wrong in cutting down competitions.

"You can compete in many events or not, it's tough to say what is enough (number of events). It depends on the situation. Jan Zelezny (Czech legend and world record holder) says he does not compete in too many events (just two before 1992 Olympics where he won gold).

"Competitions sometimes disrupt preparation and you start all over again. Competing in high class events can become risky also. Travelling too much with logistics, with javelins around the world, is also not good.

"So, it's fine, he has prepared and trained well."

Asked about Chopra opting out of the Paris Diamond League on July 7, Bartonietz said, "There were some minor issues, not worth risking by going there.

"The venue (of Paris Diamond League) was also not the Olympic stadium (where Chopra will compete on August 6 and 8) anyway, so we decided not to take chances."

Not safe to predict medal

None of the top javelin throwers have performed exceptionally well this season and Bartonietz suggested that the competition could be wide open in the Olympics. As usual, he would not even predict Chopra's chances.

The Indian men's hockey team in action during their FIH Pro League 2023-24 match against Netherlands in Bhubaneswar. - Photo: Hockey India
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Meet The Indian Contingent - From Seasoned Olympians, To Rookies

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Olympics is a high-stakes and high-pressure situation and anything can happen. Guessing a medal on the basis of statistics is difficult."

"All the top throwers are training their best, they want to give their best in Paris and win a medal. Just like them, we can also claim that Neeraj can win. These claims (of medal chances) can be biased and can bungle up also," he pointed out.

German teenager Mex Dehning is the only one to have thrown more than 90m this year, and Bartonietz said it all boils down to momentum.

"An 88m throw may not be enough in the Olympics for a medal but it can happen with an 85m also, you never know. It is like a game of poker and on some days you can throw far if you have momentum."

Apart from Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch (silver medal winner in Tokyo Olympics), Julian Weber of Germany and two-time former world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, Bartonietz also picked Oliver Helander of Finland as a medal contender.

Advertisement

India's Neeraj Chopra is the reigning Olympic and world javelin throw champion. - X/Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra Never Compared Himself With Kohli, Dhoni: 'Well Aware Of Reality In India'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Olympic Stadium in Paris will have purple-coloured Mondo tracks, which experts believe give faster timings in races.

Asked if Neeraj will gain from the track on the runway, Bartonietz said, "It's basically for sprinters (to have better timings). It may be good for Neeraj also, of course, but it's for all javelin throwers, it can be fast. But it is a matter of full use of the speed."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs UAE Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh Take IND-W Past 200 In Dambulla
  2. India Vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup: Tanuja Kanwer Makes Debut - Who Is She?
  3. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Brook-Root Aim To Stretch Hosts' Lead
  4. India Vs UAE Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup T20: Harmanpreet & Co Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Bangladesh Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. No Messi, No Problem: Inter Miami Pip Chicago Fire 1-0 In MLS Game - In Pics
  2. England At Euro 2024: Alexander-Arnold Says Lineker's Criticism Was Warranted
  3. Bayern Munich Sporting Director Max Eberl Suggests Joshua Kimmich Future In Doubt
  4. Thomas Meunier Completes Return To French Football With Lille
  5. Rangers 0-2 Manchester United: Diallo And Hugill Secure Red Devils' First Pre-season Win
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Nuno Borges Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hamburg Open Champion Alexander Zverev Into Another Final With Pedro Martinez Win
  3. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Forced Into Survival Mode During Duje Ajdukovic Win In Bastad
  4. Rafael Nadal Confirms Swedish Open Final Spot With Another Comeback Win
  5. Swiss Open: Matteo Berrettini Sees Off Stefanos Tsitsipas To Seal Final Spot
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: 3 People Including Father-Son Duo Die After Car Falls Off Hilly Road In Rajouri; 5 Others Injured
  2. 'Why Should Rahman Be Afraid': Ramdev Defends Controversial Kanwar Yatra Order
  3. India News LIVE: Bangladesh SC Orders To Reduce Job Quota After Massive Protests; 14-Year-Old Nipah Patient Dies In Kerala
  4. 'Workers Not Humans': Karnataka Plans 14-Hour Workday For Tech Industry
  5. From Dy LS Speaker’s Post To Special Status For Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Here Is What Transpired At All-party Meet | Highlights
Entertainment News
  1. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Part Ways, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl And More
  2. Jasmin Bhasin's Corneas Get Damaged, Says 'I Can’t See And Struggling To Sleep Due To Pain'
  3. Returning To Its Own: Laapata Ladies Is Finding A Resonant Audience In Local Communities
  4. Rhea Chakraborty On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: I Am No Longer Acting In Films
  5. Sushmita Sen Confirms She's Been Single For The Past Three Years: I Have No Man In My Life
US News
  1. Rapper Sean Kingston Indicted In $1 Million Fraud Scheme Along With Mother Janice Turner
  2. Miami International Airport On Partial Lockdown After Woman Allegedly Stabbed Multiple Times: Reports
  3. Burger King Introduces Spicy 'Fiery Menu' With Five New Items
  4. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  5. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
World News
  1. Indian-American Community Leader Asks Democrats To Rally Behind President Biden
  2. Who Was Gavin Dasuar? Indian Origin Man Shot Dead In US In Suspected Road Rage Case
  3. Rapper Sean Kingston Indicted In $1 Million Fraud Scheme Along With Mother Janice Turner
  4. Bangladesh Supreme Court Orders To Reduce Job Quotas After Massive Anti-Quota Protests
  5. Miami International Airport On Partial Lockdown After Woman Allegedly Stabbed Multiple Times: Reports
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate