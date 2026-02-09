Capturing Vonn's Olympics Crash From The Photographer's Lens: A First-Hand Account

I took three chairlifts and skied into place, then walked around the area to try to find a clean and interesting backdrop. Using telephoto lenses from across a mountain covered in waist deep snow, I used an extremely high shutter speed and put the camera on a high frame rate as I would only get a split second to capture images of her and the other athletes as they whizzed by. I was set up to capture peak action, and I was especially keen to capture a strong image of Vonn competing.