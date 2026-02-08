Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026: American Alpine Skier Lindsey Vonn Suffers Tragic Crash In Women's Downhill

All eyes were on Vonn, the feel-good story heading into the Olympics. She returned to elite ski racing last season after nearly six years, a remarkable decision at any time given her age but she also had a partial titanium knee replacement in her right knee, too

Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026: American Alpine Skier Lindsey Vonn Suffers Crash
United States' Lindsey Vonn is airlifted away after a crash during an alpine ski women's downhill race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
  American Alpine Skier Lindsey Vonn suffers tragic fall at the Winter Olympics 2026

  Vonn crashed while participating in the Women's Downhill category

  Her teammate Breezy Johnson won the gold medal

Lindsey Vonn, racing on a badly injured left knee, crashed early in the Olympic downhill on Sunday and was taken off the course by a helicopter after the 41-year-old American received medical attention on the snow.

Vonn lost control over the opening traverse after cutting the line too tight and was spun around in the air.

She was heard screaming out after the crash as she was surrounded by medical personnel before she was strapped to a gurney and flown away by a helicopter, possibly ending the skier's storied career.

The race was put on hold as she received treatment. Vonn’s teammate, Breezy Johnson, held the early lead.

Vonn had family in the stands, including her father, Alan Kildow, who stared down at the ground while his daughter was being treated. Others in the crowd, including Snoop Dogg, watched quietly as the star skier was finally taken off the course where she had so many fond memories.

Milano Cortina's Most Inspiring Story Ends In Heartbreak

All eyes were on Vonn, the feel-good story heading into the Olympics. She returned to elite ski racing last season after nearly six years, a remarkable decision at any time given her age but she also had a partial titanium knee replacement in her right knee, too. Many wondered how she would fare.

She stunned everyone by being a contender almost immediately. She came to the Olympics as the leader in the World Cup downhill standings and was a gold-medal favorite before her crash in Switzerland nine days ago, when she suffered her latest knee injury.

In addition to a ruptured ACL, she also had a bone bruise and meniscus damage.

