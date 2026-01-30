Lindsey Vonn Crashes In Final Downhill Before Winter Olympics, Airlifted For Medical Checks

United States' Lindsey Vonn at the finish line after crashing, during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill, in Crans Montana , Switzerland, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Giovanni Auletta

United States' Lindsey Vonn at the finish line after crashing, during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill, in Crans Montana , Switzerland, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Giovanni Auletta