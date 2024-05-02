NBA: Kyrie Irving Hails Luka Doncic's Resilience After Dallas Mavericks' Game 5 Victory

Kyrie Irving was amazed by the "resilience" of Luka Doncic after he led the Dallas Mavericks to a pivotal Game 5 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers despite suffering from injury and illness. (More Basketball News)
A knee problem that has been troubling Doncic since Game 3 was wrapped with ice by midway through the fourth quarter, but he scored 35 points to lead the Mavs to a 123-93 rout of the Clippers.
That gave the Mavs a 3-2 lead in their Western Conference first-round series and put them on the brink of a series victory.
Doncic had 14 points in the third quarter as Dallas extended its lead to 25 before taking an 89-69 advantage into the fourth. He shot 14 of 26 from the field and finished with 10 assists and seven rebounds.
It was the fifth time in his postseason career that Doncic had produced a performance with at least 30 points and 10 assists, extending what is already a team record.
And Doncic also tied with Michael Jordan for the most consecutive 20-plus point games on the road to begin an NBA playoff career. He has now done that in 15 consecutive games.
Maxi Kleber hit five 3-pointers and Irving added 14 points and six assists on a great Wednesday night for Dallas.
"I always speak on his resilience," Irving said about Doncic after the game, per ESPN. "He's not feeling a hundred percent, but he's still going to go out there and play.
"For me as a teammate, I enjoy that. I enjoy being around somebody like that that's going to push themselves but also be smart and still make an impact on the game – and still empty his clips, as we like to say.
"Even though he is not feeling well or he's not able to be a hundred percent, he's still able to lead our team in his own way."
The Mavericks will try to close out the Clippers at home in Game 6 on Friday. Doncic admitted that, given his condition, he would not have played in Game 5 if it had been a regular season contest.
"It's the playoffs," he said after playing while feeling unwell as well as managing the pain in his knee.
"When you start the game in the playoffs, it's a different thing. There's a lot of adrenaline, a lot of emotions. So you just keep going."
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue knows finding a way to stop Doncic will be key if his team are to reverse their fortunes.
"We knew at some point Luka was going to have a Luka game," he said. "We are not going to hang our heads.
"We have got to win four games. We go to Dallas, Game 6 on Friday and we will be ready to go."