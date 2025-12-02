LA Lakers 133-121 New Orleans Pelicans, NBA: Doncic Stars In Vital Victory

Luka Doncic scored 20 of his 34 points in the first quarter and the Los Angeles Lakers raced to their seventh straight victory, 133-121 over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. Doncic also had 12 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers win for the 13th time in 15 games. Austin Reaves added 33 points and eight assists; Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 12 rebounds and Rui Hachimura scored 14 points. LeBron James sat out to rest a sore left foot. He made his season debut Nov. 18 and played in four games after recovering from sciatica.

Los Angeles Lakers Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears, right, drives against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
Los Angeles Lakers Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
Los Angeles Lakers Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi, left, dunks as Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxi Kleber, right, watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
Los Angeles Lakers Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Micah Peavy
New Orleans Pelicans guard Micah Peavy (14) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxi Kleber (14) as guard Luka Doncic, back right, watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
Los Angeles Lakers Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Trey Alexander
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Alexander (23) shoots as Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
Los Angeles Lakers Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Gabe Vincent
Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) drives against New Orleans Pelicans guard Micah Peavy, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
Los Angeles Lakers Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton, right, shoots against New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
Los Angeles Lakers Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) drives against New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
Los Angeles Lakers Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Jake LaRavia
Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia, right, drives against New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi, center, as New Orleans Pelicans guard Saddiq Bey (41) watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
Los Angeles Lakers Vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball-Jose Alvarado
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado, right, drives against Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia, second from right, as New Orleans Pelicans forward Kevon Looney (55) and Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes, left, watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
