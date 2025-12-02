LA Lakers 133-121 New Orleans Pelicans, NBA: Doncic Stars In Vital Victory
Luka Doncic scored 20 of his 34 points in the first quarter and the Los Angeles Lakers raced to their seventh straight victory, 133-121 over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. Doncic also had 12 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers win for the 13th time in 15 games. Austin Reaves added 33 points and eight assists; Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 12 rebounds and Rui Hachimura scored 14 points. LeBron James sat out to rest a sore left foot. He made his season debut Nov. 18 and played in four games after recovering from sciatica.
